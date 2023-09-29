"Mistakes are going to make you stronger" - $20,000,000 worth Ayesha Curry delivers refreshing food for thought at Canadian tech festival

Aside from her relationship with Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry has excelled in her own career as well. The wife of the Golden State Warriors star just gave some uplifting words of wisdom at a recent business conference.

Over the years, Ayesha Curry has broken into the worlds of cooking and entertainment. On top of that, she's accumulated numerous deals with an assortment of brands. As of 2023, it is believed that her net worth is somewhere around $20 million.

Following a luxorious vacation with her husband, Curry made an appearance at a Canadian tech festivital. While she was there, she provided some good advice in regards to dealing with mistakes.

"It's ok to make mistakes, your mistakes are going to make you stronger and they're going to make you more resilient," Curry said.

What are some of Ayesha Curry's business ventures

While many know her for being married to Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry has managed to make a name for herself. Her successes stem far beyond her marriage to the NBA star.

Ayesha has multiple ventures, with cooking being at the top. Along with making multiple TV appearances as a cook, she's also published three cook books. Under Armour went above and beyond for one, making a Mother's Day colorway of a pair of Curry's inspired by a book.

Aside from appearing on afternoon talk shows to showcase her cooking, Ayesha also had her own show. In 2017, she launched "Ayesha's Home Kitchen" on the Food Network. The program aired 13 episodes across two seasons. Ayesha's last episode aired in November of 2020.

Prior to getting married to the Golden State Warriors guard, Ayesha was an aspiring actress. Some of her early credits include appearances on Disney Shows "Hannah Montana" and "Good Luck Charlie." Some of her more recent acting gigs include being in one episode of "Ballers" starred by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The final piece of Ayesha's business ventures is her assortment of brand deals. Along with partnering with numerous companies, she's also started her own brand of wine and cookware. As far as companies she's partnered with, some include Nestle, Crocs and CoverGirl.

Aside from being a mother of three and the wife of a pro athlete, Ayesha continues to excel in her own right. She's managed to take her platform and turn it into multiple successful business venutres.