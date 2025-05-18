"MJ or Bron" - Giannis Antetokounmpo answers hotly debated GOAT question as LeBron James vs Michael Jordan argument continues

Giannis Antetokounmpo made an ambiguous choice on who he thinks is basketball’s greatest player as he picked two players, at least for now. In an X post on Sunday, Giannis picked LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan as his GOATs.

Ad

James and Jordan are considered to be at the top of the GOAT debate, as both have stellar career resumes backing their claim. The Milwaukee Bucks star’s response was answering a random fan’s question about who he thinks is the greatest player in the sport.

“MJ or Bron for now,” Giannis responded on NBA's GOAT.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jordan has long been regarded as the greatest player of all time after winning six NBA championships, including two three-peats in the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls. He also went undefeated in his NBA Finals trips during that span.

James has won four NBA titles, two of which were with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Lakers. However, James has lost in the NBA Finals in six of his 10 appearances.

Ad

James is the oldest active player in the league at 40 years. His Lakers lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves last month in five games.

Meanwhile, Giannis also had an early vacation after the Bucks were upset in the first round by the Indiana Pacers in five games.

Giannis, who is 30 years old, is also on a path to greatness after winning an NBA title in 2021 with two MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year award. However, his team has yet to return to the finals since winning the championship.

Ad

Giannis praises LeBron’s public image, claiming his career is ‘perfect’

Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been in awe of LeBron James. In an interview with The Athletic in 2023, Giannis praised James for keeping a “perfect” career that has spanned 21 years.

"For 21 years, you never get in trouble, to be able to take in his family, protect this family, raise his kids the right way, you know, be happily married, all those things, it's perfect… That's what I want.

Ad

"I want to be able to do what I do on the court consistently, be good, be healthy, be available for my team, be able to, you know, raise my family in a bubble away from what I do on the court for them to have a normal life as much as I can,” he said.

James is expected to go for his 23rd season next year. Meanwhile, Giannis will recalibrate himself for his 13th season in the NBA as he looks to return to the league mountaintop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More