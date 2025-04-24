"MJ is too busy on his 300 foot yacht" - Pistons' fan heckling Michael Jordan from outside his former mansion has NBA fans in stitches

A Detroit Pistons fan wanted to meet former NBA star Michael Jordan differently. Meeting one of the best players to set foot on the basketball court could be among the best feelings for most fans. However, Pistons fans know their franchise's rivalry with Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Ad

Now that Detroit is back in the postseason, and Chicago isn't, fans want to brag about this achievement. This is why one fan took his time and went to Illinois to try to meet MJ. The fan visited Jordan's former home in the suburbs of the city to attempt to have an interaction.

"Come out! Come outside, coward," the fan said. "We gotta talk about that Last Dance, Mike. Come on out. Don't call the cops. ... You gotta come out these gates, you can't hide."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, Jordan doesn't reside in his former Chicago mansion anymore. Although he lived there for 19 years, he hasn't been home for quite some time. In September 2024, the six-time champion sold the mansion for $14.9 million after 12 years of being on the market.

After seeing the fan visit the recently sold property, other fans went into stitches. Here are some of what the other supporters said about it.

"MJ is too busy on his 300 foot yacht bro," a fan said.

Ad

"He ain't live there in least 10 years," another fan commented.

"Nigga ain't lived there in 25 years," one fan posted.

Fans reacted to the Pistons fan who visited MJ's old home.

Fans reacted to the Pistons fan who visited MJ's old home.

Here are other fan reactions:

Ad

"You bout 10-12 years too late," one fan commented.

"Jordan be living in North Carolina and Florida the past 10 years," another fan said.

"He don't even own the house anymore," a fan wrote.

Fans reacted to the Pistons fan who visited MJ's old home.

Fans reacted to the Pistons fan who visited MJ's old home.

Michael Jordan's old mansion has become a $1 million timeshare. Real estate investor John Cooper is selling weeklong stays that start at $1 million plus a 2% cut of annual costs. This was confirmed by Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post in January 2025.

Ad

What did Michael Jordan say about the Pistons?

During Michael Jordan's NBA career, he had the biggest rivalry with the Detroit Pistons. Being in the same conference, his Chicago Bulls often played against the Pistons.

At that time, the team had Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Dennis Rodman and a few others, who were extremely physical against MJ. They were dubbed as the "Bad Boys" due to their style of play.

Ad

In 2020, Jordan revealed his real thoughts about the Pistons in the Netflix documentary, "The Last Dance." According to the five-time MVP, he hated the team when he was playing, and still hates them to this day.

"I hated them. And the hate carries to this day,” Jordan said about the Pistons via Rachel Nichols.

Expand Tweet

It's been five years since the documentary, and it's unclear if he still shares the same feeling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More