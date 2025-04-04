"MJ is a competitive psychopath": Fans react as Michael Jordan’s hilarious reaction to David Blaine’s magic goes viral again

In 2020, famed magician David Blaine performed a card trick with NBA legend Michael Jordan as his participant. The clip - which began with Blaine telling Jordan to shuffle the cards behind his back so that the order of the deck is genuinely random - has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) via a Chicago Bulls fan account.

Once Jordan appears to shuffle the cards behind his back, Blaine looks through the deck, places a card in a specific location, and inserts the deck into the box. He then turns the deck back over to MJ and asks him to name any of the 52 cards.

After Jordan names the three of hearts, David Blaine asks him to pick another guest in the room to give him a number between one and thirty.

When the deck is removed from the box, and Michael Jordan counts to the number his friend provided, 27 out of 30, his card is magically the next one in the deck.

While the trick impressed those in attendance, fans couldn't help but joke about the fact that the NBA icon tried to trick Blaine. Instead of shuffling the cards behind his back as instructed, the six-time champ just pretended to shuffle the cards, hoping to fool the magician.

"MJ is a competitive psychopath," - One joked.

"Jordan took that personally. And we haven’t seen David Blaine since this video," - Another added.

"lol Jordan handles those cards a little too well," - One fan replied.

Others couldn't help but crack jokes about MJ's competitive nature:

"lmaooo man that's so funny to me.. bro just just can't turn it off," - One wrote.

"Lmao how you tryna trick the magician in the middle of his magic trick," - Another joked

"Jordan was like nope," - One replied.

"A stone-cold cutthroat killer," - Michael Jordan's former Washington Wizards teammate compares six-time champ and LeBron James

Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, there's been tons of debate surrounding the NBA GOAT (Greatest of all Time).

While some believe Michael Jordan deserves the nod, others believe LeBron James's body of work over the past 22 years, combined with his longevity, should give him the edge in the debate.

Although the two camps will likely never agree, the debate has continued with no signs of slowing down.

On Thursday, during an appearance on the "Maggie & Perloff Show," Brendan Haywood - who started his career with MJ in the Washington Wizards and ended his career alongside King James in Cleveland - weighed in on the unique traits that make both players great:

"They’re both incredible. But they go about being incredible in different ways. Michael Jordan is a stone-cold, cutthroat killer and if you’re not helping him win, he has absolutely no time for you. That’s just how he is," Haywood said.

"LeBron James is a killer in his own right, but he does it differently. He’s not as cutthroat. He’ll try to talk to you, he’ll try to play the mind games with you, empower a certain guy. So they both go about their business. They just go about it differently.”

While Haywood has nothing but positive things to say about both NBA legends, as a University of North Carolina product, he believes Jordan is the GOAT.

However, he didn't shy away from referencing his UNC connection to MJ, which may give him some bias.

