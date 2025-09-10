"MJ is crazy" - Draymond Green doubles down on choosing LeBron James over Michael Jordan after streamer Tylil presses Warriors star

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green appeared as a guest on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 live stream on Twitch. During his time on the stream, the content creator asked him to choose between LA Lakers star LeBron James and former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan.When it comes to the GOAT controversy, James and Jordan have consistently received the most attention. When asked about who he picked between the two, Green chose the four-time champion.&quot;MJ is crazy,&quot; Green said. &quot; I grew up watching MJ.After that, he named James as his pick. Before he could explain, Twitch streamer Tylil rushed to Cenat's room to hear Green's reason behind his choice.&quot;It's Bron because people threw the towel in on JR Smith. As talented as JR was, people threw the towel in on him... It's not just JR though. If you look at some of the guys that he had to lead... I don't think MJ had many guys that went through that.Tylil chimed in and mentioned former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova. Green added that although he respects Delly, he believes that the two-way guard &quot;sucks.&quot; He used him as an example of how the four-time champion led a Cavaliers team with just one All-Star, Kevin Love.&quot;To win with guys like that, MJ wasn't winning with Matthew Dellavedova.&quot;Draymond Green has always been vocal about his close friend being the greatest player of all time. In 2022, he took a shot at Jordan by saying that his Bulls team never beat the greatest team that was ever assembled. He was referring to his 2016 Warriors team that won 73 games that season.In the NBA Finals, Green and the Warriors enjoyed a 3-1 lead against the Cavaliers. However, James took charge of the series and turned the situation around to mount a comeback and win the NBA championship.Draymond Green gave the reason why he stomped Domantas Sabonis' chest in the playoffsIn the 2023 NBA playoffs, Draymond Green and the Warriors played against the Sacramento Kings in the first round. It was an intense series that lasted seven games. However, the moment between Green and All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is something that most fans remember.Green stomped on Sabonis' chest in Game 2 of the series, which resulted in him getting a one-game suspension. During his appearance on Cenat's stream, the four-time All-Star explained his side of why it happened.&quot;Why is he holding onto my ankle?&quot; Green said.Draymond Green asked Cenat to watch the clip carefully and slowly to see how Sabonis was wrapping his ankle. According to the four-time champion, the footage doesn't highlight the Lithuanian center's action. Instead, they just focused on Green's reaction, which was his stomping on the opponent's chest.