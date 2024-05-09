"MJ would have never attended a rivals wedding" - NBA fans sound off as LeBron James reportedly accepts Giannis Antetokounmpo's wedding invitation

LA Lakers star LeBron James reportedly accepted Giannis Antetokounmpo's invitation to attend the Milwaukee Bucks star's wedding. Fans took to social media to sound off on James for agreeing to attend a rival's wedding and compared his competitive mentality with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"Michael Jordan would have never attended a rivals wedding. LeBron’s lack of killer instinct and clutch gene is why he is so buddy buddy with the rest of the league. Jordan blocked rings. LeBron goes to weddings," a fan tweeted.

"Let’s see MJ do that," a fan tweeted.

"Lebron should just call it a career bro doing everything but winning championships nowadays," another fan tweeted.

"Jordan never got invited to weddings goat debate over," a fan tweeted.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, fashion entrepreneur Mariah Riddlesprigger, in August this year.

Though not much is known about the couple's early years, Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger currently have a family of five. The couple welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick Shai in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and their daughter Eva Brooke in 2023.

Giannis Antetokounmpo regards LeBron James as No. 1 all-time above Michael Jordan

One of the most common NBA debates has been if LeBron James could take Michael Jordan's place as the greatest NBA player of all time. Though it's hard to establish the perfect requirements for that title, Giannis Antetokounmpo regards James above Jordan in the G.O.A.T debate.

"Some guys might say he is No. 2, but other guys like me, I say he is No. 1, and he's still going," Antetokounmpo told The Athletic.

Apart from James' on-court abilities, the Bucks star also acknowledged LeBron James' reputation as a family man and overall unproblematic public figure.

"He's kind of like setting the blueprint for the rest of us to go forward. That's what I want," Giannis added. "I want to be able to do what I do on the court consistently, be good, be healthy, be available for my team, be able to, you know, raise my family in a bubble away from what I do on the court for them to have a normal life as much as I can. Stay out of trouble."

Despite both James and Antetokounmpo being dominating forces in the league, they were both eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, along with their respective teams.