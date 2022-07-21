“MJ played 1200 games in his career, in his last 250 he was shot… LeBron’s played 1600 games and still has a burst” - Colin Cowherd in awe of LeBron James, says LeBron can be the best player on the best team

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” https://t.co/VZksn1qVCy

LeBron James has Colin Cowherd in awe as the analyst compares the elite longevity of 'The King' James to Michael Jordan’s disappointing career ending.

Cowherd said:

“MJ played 1200 games in his career, in his last 250 he was shot … LeBron’s played 1600 games and still has a burst.”

LeBron James is entering his 20th year in the league. Coming off averaging 30.3 points per game last season.

In Michael Jordan’s second to last year, he averaged 22.9 points per game, and in his final year, 20.0 points per game. Still impressive offensive stats for someone who retired at 40.

Michael, however, retired twice before ending his career. LeBron is only thirty-seven, but he has not taken any breaks. For LeBron to play almost twenty seasons in the league and still have the energy that he does is extraordinary.

His longevity is what helps separate LeBron James from the other elites in the league. James competes with players ten years younger than him, and 'The King' continues to dominate.

Michael Jordan has been the longstanding, unquestionable GOAT for over two decades now. LeBron James hopes to take that position, and headlines like Colin’s are always going to help his cause.

Here are some of Jordan's highlights:

Michael Jordan still stands with more championships than LeBron, of course, but James claims to have many years left. If “The King” can claim a couple more rings, he may solidify his name at the top spot.

As energetic and elite as James has been for 19 straight seasons, is it incredible enough to eclipse Jordan's aura?

Colin Cowherd suggests LeBron James is better than KD

While speaking on his show The Herd, Colin stated:

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd "If you told me I could sign KD or LeBron for a two-year contract, I'd sign LeBron... I believe he can be the best player on the best team in the league." — @ColinCowherd "If you told me I could sign KD or LeBron for a two-year contract, I'd sign LeBron... I believe he can be the best player on the best team in the league." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/hs4nZJ9o7E

LeBron's excellence is often overlooked due to how hyped he has always been. The greatness he has shown since high school has led to elevated expectations. The bar set for LeBron is much higher than the average player in the NBA.

The awe that Colin feels is arguably shared by basketball fans everywhere when watching LeBron. As the analyst outlined, James can be the best player on the best team in the NBA.

