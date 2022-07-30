“MJ stacking a superteam”, “Did Jordan give him s**t for his last 2 games against UNC?”, “Chet somewhere crying rn” - Fans react comically as Paolo Banchero signs a deal with the Jordan brand

Reports of this year's first pick Paolo Banchero getting an endorsement deal are out, and fans took to social media to voice their thoughts. Orlando Magic's rookie phenom is getting an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

Fans from all over the world are excited to see the young forward take over the league once the season starts. However, that won't happen anytime soon as the NBA is currently in the offseason.

During the Summer League in Las Vegas, we saw a glimpse of what Banchero can do in an NBA game. Of course, people had a preview of that when he starred at Duke. But seeing Banchero battle it out in Las Vegas with the other rookies was something to behold.

During the Summer League, however, Banchero wore Adidas as his in-game shoes. Well, it looks like that's about to change as Shams Charania reported that the young prodigy is finalizing a deal with Jordan Brand.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Of course, fans got excited for him as he hasn't played a single NBA game, yet he's already on the way to getting signed to a shoe deal. But, of course, it's not all positive feedback. Here are some of the reactions to Banchero's shoe deal.

💜⚜️ @yeeedo07 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Hasn’t even played an NBA game and already signed with the 2nd best player of all time @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Hasn’t even played an NBA game and already signed with the 2nd best player of all time

TheTonyStarch @TonyStarch8888 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium I think that is a bad idea to partner up with Jordan brand. Paolo will be overshadowed by Jordan (just like the other Jordan athletes). he's better off with a different entity. @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium I think that is a bad idea to partner up with Jordan brand. Paolo will be overshadowed by Jordan (just like the other Jordan athletes). he's better off with a different entity.

Injonito @injonito @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium This guy went from possibly getting jumped by Jaden Ivey in the draft to photoshopping Durant on his team to getting a shoe deal before he’s played a minute of a game that mattered. Truly the comeback story of a generation and all because the Magic screwed up. @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium This guy went from possibly getting jumped by Jaden Ivey in the draft to photoshopping Durant on his team to getting a shoe deal before he’s played a minute of a game that mattered. Truly the comeback story of a generation and all because the Magic screwed up.

Banchero is an exceptional young rookie. Even though many thought Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren would get selected before him, there was still a huge chance of the Magic selecting him. It paid off for both sides as the Magic used the first pick to get Banchero. It also looked like the move was right as Banchero's style of play should fit perfectly with the other Magic players.

Banchero is set to play for Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am league on Saturday.

Paolo Banchero is the player the Orlando Magic need

2022 NBA Summer League: Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero

Heading into the draft, there was a lot of speculation about who would be selected first. The Orlando Magic held the first pick and used that pick to select Duke's Paolo Banchero.

It wasn't a controversial pick at all, and many thought that Banchero was deserving. If Orlando had chosen Chet Holmgren, they would have an overflowing abundance of bigs all trying to develop their games, on the roster.

With Jabari Smith Jr., it would have been another big man. Adding another big that has a similar set of skills as the others would be redundant. Smith is highly talented and skilled, however, he might not have gotten a chance to reach his true potential with Orlando.

Banchero, the pick the Magic made, is a perfect fit for their team. Although he's also a big man, he's capable of doing things that some frontcourt players aren't equipped to do. During the Las Vegas games, we saw him direct traffic and set up his teammates. Standing at 6-foot-10, Banchero is on the path to becoming the top point-forward in the league.

The NBA season won't start until late October. Until then, Banchero's highlights in the Summer League will be the basis of all basketball analysis for him.

