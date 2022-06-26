“MJ is washed”, “Hit MJ with the reverse uno”, “MJ really just said f**k it”, “Now they trade for Russ” - Fans mercilessly troll Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets as Steve Clifford agrees a deal to return as Hornets coach

Fans have come for Michael Jordan following news of Steve Clifford's hire. The Charlotte Hornets have been in search of a new head coach since their season ended, and they have settled on Clifford.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Steve Clifford has agreed to a deal to return as the Charlotte Hornets’ coach. Clifford, one of league’s most respected coaches among his peers, led Hornets to two playoff trips in a five-year run that ended in 2018. ESPN Sources: Steve Clifford has agreed to a deal to return as the Charlotte Hornets’ coach. Clifford, one of league’s most respected coaches among his peers, led Hornets to two playoff trips in a five-year run that ended in 2018.

Due to failing to reach the playoffs after several attempts, the Hornets fired James Borrego. Borrego spent four years with the Hornets and failed to reach the playoffs once.

The Hornets have had no luck in their search for a new coach, as Kenny Atkinson changed his mind after agreeing to take over. Fans also mocked MJ when the news broke, saying Steve Kerr is exacting revenge for their locker toom dust-up.

Atkinson, who is an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, chose to remain with his current team. Their winning a championship was perhaps the main reason he chose to stay, with hopes that they would run it back.

With the Hornets turning to Clifford, who was their head coach from 2013 to 2018, fans have used the opportunity to troll Jordan again. Many questioned his ability to lead the franchise.

king_j1723 @KingJ1723 @wojespn MJ been listening to the new Drake Album @wojespn MJ been listening to the new Drake Album

Mismatch @MismatchSports @wojespn MJ really just said fuck it bring the old coach back @wojespn MJ really just said fuck it bring the old coach back https://t.co/6iZ5AGSuWW

X @bookkiller9000 @wojespn Now they trade for Russ and take the throne as the most poorly managed franchise in the NBA @wojespn Now they trade for Russ and take the throne as the most poorly managed franchise in the NBA

In his first run with the Hornets, Clifford led the team to a .478 win-loss percentage in the regular season. In 410 games, he managed 196 wins and led them to the playoffs in two of the five years with the franchise.

Although he never got past the first round, he is responsible for two of their three postseason appearances since 2010. Since his departure in 2018, they have failed to reach the playoffs despite several close shaves.

Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets have reached the playoffs three times since he became owner

Charlotte Hornets owner and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

Jordan took over as the Hornets owner in March 2010, becoming the first former player to become the majority owner of an NBA team. Since his takeover, the Hornets have not had what many would consider a successful season.

The Hornets have had one of the poorest runs in the league under MJ's management. They have reached the playoffs three times since then and have never made it out of the first round.

In the last two seasons, they could have sealed a playoff berth through the play-in tournament but fell short. Although they registered their highest win rate since 2016, failure to beat the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in resulted in another disappointing end to their season.

Michael Jordan, who was part of a dynasty as a player, has failed to replicate that winning culture with the Hornets. As a player, he won six titles in six finals appearances from 1991 to 1998.

Although the Hornets do not have a superstar-caliber player, they have one of the most exciting players to watch in the league. LaMelo Ball has been a sensation since his rookie year and has drawn comparisons to Magic Johnson based on his style of play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far