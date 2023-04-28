“MJ would’ve been there yesterday” – Fans pour in hilarious reactions to LeBron James arriving 5 hours before game at Crypto.com Arena

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their seven-game playoff series. With their season on the line, James showed up five hours early in the arena to send a message that he's serious about getting the job done for his squad.

NBA @NBA LeBron arrives 5 hours before tip to get early court work in!



Game 6: 10:30pm/et on ESPN LeBron arrives 5 hours before tip to get early court work in!Game 6: 10:30pm/et on ESPN https://t.co/wKKPQzbw11

Fans had a laugh as they shared their reactions on Twitter after seeing James' early start.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

𝐧𝐤𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐲 @nkoccy_nkoccy @NBA ‍ @KingJames He just there to perform his voodoo, so nobody would dunk at him @NBA @KingJames He just there to perform his voodoo, so nobody would dunk at him 😮‍💨

PCWoog @Woogs44 @NBA @KingJames Glad to see he arrived early for his job! Great reporting!! @NBA @KingJames Glad to see he arrived early for his job! Great reporting!!

Hiphopfroggy @Hiphopfroggy2k @NBA @KingJames Oh damn his legs are going to get wobbly in the 2nd half, 4th quarter especially. @NBA @KingJames Oh damn his legs are going to get wobbly in the 2nd half, 4th quarter especially.

Tonight will be Game 6 of their first-round series matchup and the Lakers have a chance to end the season for the Grizzlies. James has struggled a ton from deep, only making 16.7% from the three-point area. LeBron is shooting his worst efficiency from beyond the arc and that hasn't helped the team.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Championship era in LA comes to an end” – Stephen A. Smith implores LeBron James to win Game 6 against Grizzlies

Can LeBron James and the Lakers get the job done tonight in their homecourt?

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

In their first-round series against Memphis, the squad have proven that they are fighters and have the ability to win against a top team. Despite LeBron James' shooting woes, Los Angeles have done their job on the homecourt in this series. In Games 3 and 4, the Lakers hosted the second-seeded Grizzlies and were able to get a win at Crypto.com Arena.

It appears as if the Lakers are unbeatable when they have their fans cheering for them. There's no denying that the energy inside the California arena has been electric every time their team plays. Players get a huge boost in getting a chance to play in front of their home crowd.

Looking at this, LeBron and the rest of the team have a chance to end the series on their homecourt. Plus, having the mentality that they were able to upset a top team would be great for the morale of the players.

The 2020 champions have their best chance of ending everything tonight.

Dwyane Wade shared a story about LeBron James' crazy pool antics

Dwyane Wade is a close friend of LeBron James and the two have shared their moments together on and off the court. After they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 Finals, James had a hard time coping up and almost put his career at risk with one insane pool jump.

"My wife was out on the balcony when Bron [James] and Savannah came up. ... We out there looking at the pool, chilling. No lie. ... LeBron came in say, 'What's up?' Looked down, there was a pool down there. He said, 'How deep do you think that is?' '8-9 feet.' He said, 'Let me see.'"

"Took his stuff off and jumped into the pool from the balcony. I promise you. This dude is crazy."

"He didn't think about that. He just jumped into the water. I'm serious. Jumped into the pool from the balcony. That's how crazy the time was, that's how crazy where his mind was."

Also read: LeBron James nears another Kareem-Abdul Jabbar record in Game 6 against Grizzlies

Poll : 0 votes