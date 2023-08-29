Shohei Ohtani, MLB superstar is the core pitcher of Los Angeles Angels and enjoys a huge fan following. His fans again came in his support and made fun of the Mets when the organization jokingly tried to send the bill for the light.

Mets's hilarious message brought the Ohtani's fans in his support. While hitting the ball he broke out a light in the scoreboard. Later, a hilarious message was displayed on the scoreboard stating,

"WE'RE SENDING YOU THE BILL FOR THAT, SHOHEI"

After hitting the light and displaying the aforementioned message, Ohtani's fans came and gave their reactions to make fun of the Mets.

One fan said:

"You don’t get rich without being cheap."

While others also joined the thread and said:

"Insane he can do this with a bad UCL"

Shohei Ohtani's broke the light at Citi Field while hitting the ball

There is no doubt about the popularity of Shohei Ohtani. The player is participating in the tournaments with a torn UCL. In spite of arm injury, he showed his energy in the Mets stadium and hit the left pane which was optimally used for advertisement.

Despite struggling with a torn UCL which may require surgery, his swing hasn't taken a hit. The hit suddenly changed direction and crashed on the video board, resulting in the infringement of one of the panels that was displaying the advertisement.

The impressive and remarkable hit yielded by Ohtani should have simply written off as it was a mere accident. Regardless, the Mets and their production unit came up with a unique concept and displayed a sarcastic message on the scoreboard for Shohei Ohtani.

The message invited various responses from the superstar's fans as they made fun of the message and criticized the Mets for the blunt message.

Ohtani is not likely to do pitching for this season. However, he hit the light with great power and showed excellent energy on Saturday night. He took the bat in his hand in the first inning and hit the ball with good swing. The ball could have moved in another direction if he had applied a bit of low energy. However, it went foul and hit the LED board that was advertising a product.

The light went dark immediately after a hit. Later, the Mets and production unit displayed the message for Ohtani which went viral in no time.

