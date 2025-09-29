"Molested and slash raped by my stepbrother": Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan reveals heartbreaking details of childhood trauma

Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, was a guest on a Sunday episode of "DHC Live" with Dr. Holly Carter. She revealed heartbreaking details of her childhood, where she shared untold stories of betrayal, heartbreak and healing.

Ad

She described her childhood as having a lot of trauma. She disclosed an abuse she suffered at the hands of a family member and an accident she suffered.

"There was a lot of trauma. [start from 5:00].... I was molested and slash raped by my step brother. I didn't say anything till I was 13. I was in a really bad car accident ... being in the hospital for a year ... I walked with a really hard limp growing up."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The former "Basketball Wives LA" star asserted that she was molested at 8 years old. She went further to add that she reported the abuse, but was doubted.

She reflected that many of her relationships with men, including with her ex-fiancé, Gilbert Arenas, stemmed from her relationship with her father. Laura Govan has used public and therapeutic formats (reality shows and interviews) as part of her coping and healing journey.

Laura Govan opens up on how she bonded with ex-fiancé, Gilbert Areanas, after Alijah Arenas' accident

Laura Govan, still on the podcast with Dr. Holly Carter, shared how an accident involving her son, Alijah Arenas, made her bond with her ex-fiancé, Gilbert Arenas.

Ad

"As you know, Alijah had an accident, and it was a really bad space, a really deadly situation, and we came together in the midst of that, and it's been great since."

Alijah Arenas suffered an accident on April 24 in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles. His vehicle crashed into a tree after he lost control of the car as he returned from the gym. He was pulled out of the burning vehicle by bystanders and later rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma and luckily did not suffer major bodily injuries.

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas met when he was playing in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors. They got engaged in 2008; however, they never married. Their relationship reportedly ended in 2014 due to various reported disputes over finances, property and custody.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More