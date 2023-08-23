"Money maker right here": Charlotte Hornets' 2023-24 throwback jersey receives favorable reaction from fanbase

The Charlotte Hornets won't just be heading into the 2023-24 season with new owners, they'll also be wearing a new jersey design as well. With the NBA season rapidly approaching, the Charlotte franchise will look to pay homage to its early years with their latest throwbacks.

While changes in jersey designs are often controversial and create quite a bit of debate among fans, the latest throwbacks seem to be a smashing hit. While the Charlotte Hornets of days past were unable to capture an NBA title, the nostalgia from the Alonzo Mourning era has been palpable.

In the wake of the designs being leaked, fans were quick to share their opinions after seeing former All-Star LaMelo Ball in the throwback fit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking ahead at the Charlotte Hornets' season

This year will mark the beginning of a new era in Charlotte. With the Hornets under new ownership and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan no longer making decisions for the franchise, interest is at an all-time high for the team.

At the same time, the team is fresh off an exciting draft where they secured lengthy offensive threat Brandon Miller, who showed out in summer league. While the franchise and its fans held out hope that they would land the number one draft pick, and Victor Wembanyama, it simply wasn't meant to be.

Following an impressive showing in summer league, fans seem optimistic that the duo of Miller and Ball will be able to build momentum together. With the franchise looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the looming question is whether or not LaMelo Ball will be able to stay healthy.

Despite the fact that Ball has already earned an All-Star selection, he's only appeared in more than 60 games once over his three-year career. In his rookie year, Ball proved that he was NBA-ready by earning Rookie of the Year honors.

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

The following year, he built momentum by improving his averages across the board while playing in 75 games during the 2021–22 season. While things looked to be trending upward for Ball, last season was a rough one for the young star.

After incurring several injuries, Ball appeared in just 36 games, leaving Charlotte Hornets fans on edge heading into the upcoming season. While there is plenty of optimism that he and Miller can create magic together on the court, the big question is whether or not Ball will be healthy enough to do so.

When the season tips off in October, it's safe to say NBA fans will be watching to see how things play out.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)