Montenegro vs Lithuania FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The matchup between Montenegro and Lithuania promises fireworks as both teams from Group D in the 2023 FIBA World Cup will be battling each other on August 29 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Mall of Asia Arena located in Pasay City, Philippines.

The Montenegro national team has not tasted defeat in the tournament so far. They beat Egypt and Mexico by 15 and 20 points, respectively. They are already guaranteed to go to the next round of the FIBA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Lithuania also served some blowout losses to their opponents. They defeated Mexico by 30, while Egypt went down by 26 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The winner of this game between Montenegro and Lithuania will leave the group phase with an unblemished record and the loser will also advance to the next round but may face a tougher opponent there.

Montenegro vs Lithuania: Players to watch

The Montenegro basketball team was able to defeat the Egyptian team easily, 89-73. They were led by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Nikola Ivanovic also had a good night with 15 points, while Kendrick Perry chipped in with 11 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Vladimir Mihalovic and Dino Radoncic each reached double-figure scoring 10 points.

On the other hand, Lithuania blew away the Mexican national team, 96-66. New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas registered a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Rokas Jokubaitis also provided the Lithuanian team with 15 points along with seven assists and three rebounds. Mindaugas Kuzminskas also had a notable night doing 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Montenegro vs Lithuania: Where to watch

The Pilipinas Live App can be downloaded through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and they offer a very low subscription rate of two dollars to watch the entire 2023 FIBA World Cup. If the app is not available in your area, Courtside 1891 is the best place to go.

Montenegro Roster

Nikola Vucevic

Kendrick Perry

Dino Radoncic

Marko Simonovic

Petar Popovic

Vladimir Mhailovic

Andrija Slavkovic

Bojan Dubljevic

Nikola Ivanovic

Nemanja Radovic

Aleksa Ilic

Lithuania Roster

Rokas Jokubaitis

Ignas Brazdeikis

Magiris Normantas

Jonas Valanciunas

Tasas Sedekerskis

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Eimanthas Bendzus

Tomas Dimsa

Vaidas Kariniauskas

Donatas Motiejunas

Deividis Sirvydis

Gabrielius Maldunas

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)