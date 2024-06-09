Months after season-ending loss, Steph Curry returns to Sacramento and hits “night night” at open run

Steph Curry isn't letting the offseason rust settle in. After a heartbreaking season-ending loss in the play-in game, the Golden State Warriors point guard was spotted in Sacramento this week, lacing up his sneakers for an open run where he put on a show.

Curry was at a local Sacramento gym on Sunday in a casual t-shirt and shorts. He joined a casual game where players received a pass at the top of the key. With a defender draped all over him, Curry launched into his signature lightning-quick release. The ball swished through the net and Curry hit his iconic "night-night" celebration, sending a wave of cheers through the gym.

After this season left a sour taste for Warriors fans, the team is looking to improve next campaign. As such, the Warriors front office will have important work to do this summer to surround Curry with the right roster to succeed.

Steph Curry appears on the Golf Digest cover

Two-time MVP Steph Curry is also competitive in golf and in June, he made the cover of Golf Digest for a second time. In addition, by partnering with the junior Underrated Golf Tour, you can see just how much passion Curry holds for golf. Steph Curry has discussed potentially playing on the PGA Tour after he retires from the NBA:

“I don’t know what the path is,” Curry said (via Golf Digest). “All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see.”

Steph Curry sat down with Golf Digest to discuss his junior tour before taking to Twitter to share his thanks:

"Feeling blessed to be on the cover of @GolfDigestfor a second time! It's been quite the year in the golf space for myself and my team, so it was great to sit-down and discuss all things @UnderratedGolf, ACC Championship, and more. Check us out!"

Curry first landed on the cover of Golf Digest in May 2015, the 'Golfers who give back' December issue, a special edition offering a collection of challenges for athletes who bridged both sports.