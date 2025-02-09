"More contracts like Zion Williamson" - Ex-NBA champ fears Jimmy Butler's antics on Heat could spark league-wide contract shifts

Former NBA player Jeff Teague reflected on Jimmy Butler's trade saga and the consequences it might have for players going forward. The back and forth between Butler and the Miami Heat went on for weeks, involving multiple suspensions and time away from the team. It culminated in him getting moved to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline.

In a clip from the "Club 520" podcast, the one-time All-Star discussed the aftermath of Jimmy Butler's trade and the effects it could have on the future of contracts and player movement, with his co-hosts DJ Wells and Brandon "Bhen" Hendricks.

The trio covered how Butler's trade request could hurt player's chances of securing lucrative deals down the line.

Teague commented on how Jimmy Butler's behavior throughout his standoff with the Heat will change the types of contracts star players are offered.

"That's the shit that's gonna happen bro. It's gonna be more contracts like Zion Williamson— all these clauses where I don't gotta pay you cause if you go rogue or whatever type shit", said Teague.

Teague pointed out that the amount star players are getting paid today is far too much for organizations to sit passively by and accept if a player isn't holding up their end of the bargain.

Teague said, "It's so much money, bro, for you to just sit out, or I'm not doing this shit and still get bread."

Teague, a champion with the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, also pointed out that it's not just the method's effectiveness but the ease with which players can go about it that makes what they're doing playing with fire.

"You can sit out for anything really. If he wanted to get his money, all Jimmy had to really do is go in there and play hard as f**k. Play as hard as he can, have three or four good games and then, 'my hamstring,'" Teague said.

Teague warned Jimmy Butler's trade saga could permanently affect how players get signed going forward.

Teague said, "A moment like that could change NBA history. Seeing Jimmy sit out or not want to hoop, shooting a one leg three, eventually they gonna go to the drawing board; if I'm an owner, I'm like yo, 'How can I make sure that this doesn't happen to me?'"

"All the owners got to do is get together and say, aye, let's put clauses in everybody's contract", Teague added.

Warriors eye Bulls matchup for Jimmy Butler debut

The Warriors have struggled to remain competitive following their 12-3 start to the season. The Dubs are the 11th seed in the West and sit a game under .500 after losing to the Lakers on Thursday. The arrival of their new star, Jimmy Butler, couldn't come sooner as Jonathan Kuminga has been absent for an extended time.

The 22-year-old Congolese forward suffered a sprained right ankle and has missed the Warriors' last 11 games. Given their situation, fans of Golden State and those within the front office are hoping Jimmy Butler can suit up as soon as possible.

After beginning Saturday unable to even participate in a team shootaround due to not being cleared, Butler passed his physical and has been listed as available ahead of the game vs. the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls selected Butler with the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA draft making them a fitting opponent for Butler's first game with the team he intends to retire with.

In 25 games this season, Jimmy Butler has averaged 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists along with 1.1 steals.

