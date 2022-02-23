"More than just a t-shirt!!" - LeBron James shares an important social message on social media, outlining the power of love over hate

LeBron James posted a picture of a T-Shirt he wore on his Instagram, which had a truly eye-opening message on it.

The 37-year-old is a terrific basketball player but is also known for all the good work he does outside the game. He is very vocal about issues that affect society and uses his global platform as an international athlete to make a stand for social justice.

LeBron James' message was cryptic but seemed to be targeted at all the haters. In just two hours, nearly 297k.1 people have gone on to like the photo. The caption on the post read as:

"Tonight's attire but it's more than just a t-shirt! message!!"

The touching message on the t-shirt was:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his religion, or his background. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite"

Playing in his 19th year, LeBron James has won all the top accolades and prizes the game has to offer. Despite all of that, he is often criticized by the media and haters. King James is not one to come back at people through interviews or any other medium, he is usually someone who shows up through deeds and actions.

Off late, James has been in the news as he has cited his disappointment in the LA Lakers management. The four-time NBA champion demanded some big moves from the back office to help bolster the squad, but that was not fulfilled. He then fired some indirect shots at general manager Rob Pelinka by heaping praise on other managers in the league.

This is the latest reason people have had to slam LeBron James as many believe that as the Lakers' best player he is as responsible for the current state of the team. Nevertheless, the man from Akron, Ohio will be hoping to return to the Lakers following the All-Star break with renewed energy to help them get into the playoffs.

LeBron James is constantly on the receiving end of criticism

2022 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James has won a championship for all the teams he has represented in the NBA. He has helped improve all the teams he has played for, but still receives a lot of stick from the media.

However, James is not someone who stays put with setbacks and criticism. He has constantly fought his way through all of the flack and has risen through the ranks to become one of the best to ever play the game.

LeBron James is very demanding as a player. He puts forth his needs to front office and because of his stature, he usually gets what he wants. This has helped him win four rings throughout his career.

However, with the Lakers struggling this season, the media has been quick to point fingers at James as they believe him to be the reason behind many of the team's personnel decisions.

It may, to some extent be true, but his performances individually should be enough to prove that he is locked in and is ready to go as he does everything in his power to get the Purple and Gold over the line.

The 37-year-old is averaging 29.1 PPG and has been on a tear lately. However, with just 24 games remaining in the regular season, he will have to keep those big performances coming if the Lakers are to make it to the playoffs.

