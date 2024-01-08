"More than just X's and O's": Ty Lue sympathizes with Darvin Ham amid Lakers' struggles

Darvin Ham’s LA Lakers have struggled mightily lately, dropping four straight games and 10 of their last 13 entering Sunday. Their skid has led to reports surrounding Ham’s lack of job security. However, according to LA Clippers coach Ty Lue, it is unfair for Ham to be on the hot seat.

Ahead of the Lakers’ matchup against the Clippers on Sunday, Lue was asked if he had spoken to Ham recently. Lue said he hadn’t, however, he still offered the Lakers coach some encouragement.

Lue touched on how fans and media members are too quick to overreact following teams’ struggles. He then highlighted how the Lakers got off to a similarly slow start last season before turning things around midseason.

LA famously made a series of moves at the 2023 trade deadline which sparked the franchise’s Western Conference finals run during Ham’s first season.

“It’s definitely unfair,” Lue said.

“It’s a long season, a lot of different things go on throughout the course of the season, a lot of changing parts. We said the same thing last year when they were 2-10, and they went to the conference finals. Are you giving the coach all of the credit for that? I don’t think so. I think D-Ham did a hell of a job last year by doing that, and the same thing this year.”

Lue added that Ham is doing the best he can to manage LA’s shorthanded roster filled with strong personalities. He then urged him to not grow discouraged.

“They’ve had a lot of injuries, a lot of different rotations, a lot of starting lineups, and it’s hard,” Lue said.

“People think about X’s and O’s, but it’s more than just X’s and O’s in the NBA, being a coach. It has a lot to do with handling different personalities, different egos. There’s a lot that goes into it. So, the biggest thing for me and D-Ham is just keep doing what you believe in.”

Darvin Ham tired of fans and media overreacting to Lakers’ losses

Darvin Ham appears to agree with Ty Lue regarding reports about his job security. Following LA’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Ham called out fans and media members for overreacting to every loss. He then encouraged them to be patient, with the team still having 46 games remaining.

“I’m tired of people living and dying with every game we play. This is a marathon,” Ham said.

As Ham pointed out, the Lakers have plenty of time to get back on track. However, concerns about their stagnant offense may be justified. LA entered Sunday ranked just 23rd in offensive rating (111.8), 29th in 3-pointers made per game (10.7) and 25th in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

So, whether it’s through internal development or trades, LA will have to find a way to generate consistent offense soon. If not, the Lakers (17-19) could continue to fall behind in the competitive Western Conference.

