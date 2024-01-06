“Clearly telling his teammates they bums”: LeBron James’ conviction about Bronny James’ NBA starter prospects leaves fans in splits

LeBron James is in the 21st NBA season of his career. He has almost seen everything possible on a basketball court. However, going by his recent comments, one could argue that James has never been more frustrated than he is right now with the LA Lakers.

Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son, plays basketball for the USC Trojans. After the Lakers’ 127-113 loss at home to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, LeBron was asked if Bronny would start against the Standard Cardinal on Saturday. He replied:

“He could play for us right now. Easy. EASY.”

While it could simply be the case of a father hyping up his son’s prospect of playing in the NBA, X/Twitter users read between the lines to interpret LeBron’s growing frustration with his teammates.

“Bron clearly telling his teammates they bums. Lol”

“Inferred is an understatement. That was loud and clear.”

The Lakers have lost four in a row. LeBron had 32 points, seven assists and five rebounds in Friday's defeat. Anthony Davis had a great game with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists as well.

While the duo were great as expected, they didn't get the necessary help from the rest of the team as they combined for just 50 points.

Does LeBron James have reasons to be frustrated?

The reasons are for everyone to see. The LA Lakers won the inaugural In-Season Tournament 123-109 against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 9. They aren’t even one month removed from the win and things have clearly gone downhill ever since.

In the 13 games since the win, LA is 4-9. The Lakers’ 17-19 season record currently sees them outside the play-in tournament spots at 11th in the West.

LeBron James was asked about the tourney win after the Grizzlies loss as well. His response made his frustrations obvious as daylight.

“I’m not thinking that far back in the past,” he said. “It was just two games. we suck right now.”

How has LeBron James fared so far this season?

As expected of someone as great as James, he is having another stellar season. In 32 regular-season games, he averages 25.0 points, 7.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds. He is shooting 52.8%, including 39.5% from the 3-point line.

Such numbers are unheard of from a player in his 21st season. LeBron James, who turned 39 on Dec. 30, clearly needs help, and the best way to do so is through a trade before the deadline on Feb. 8.

The Lakers were in a similar position at last season's trade deadline, but general manager Rob Pelinka worked his magic that saw LA make the Western Conference Finals.