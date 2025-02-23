"More locked in about Hooters than hoops" - NBA fans react to Kevin Durant sharing AI image with Devin Booker to support closing restaurant chain

NBA fans reacted to Kevin Durant supporting the famous Hooters restaurant amidst rumors of it potentially filing for bankruptcy. The Phoenix Suns star posted an AI image of himself and teammate Devin Booker in a Hooters t-shirt with a glum face.

Reacting to the post, one of the amused fans wrote that perhaps Durant wanted to stay in Phoenix next season.

"Maybe he wants to stay in Phoenix next season 👀 then hit FA," the fan wrote.

A fan said that the hilarious part would be if Durant and Booker ended up buying the fast-food chain restaurant.

"If they end up being part of the next Private Equity Firm that buys Hooters then this will be even funnier," the fan wrote.

A fan hilariously commented that the Suns player had a thing for the fast-food chain restaurant.

Some of the fans trolled Kevin Durant for allegedly being more focused on Hooters than playing basketball.

"Bro got no game bro probably be at hooters practicing jumpers 💀💀💀💀," the fan wrote.

"They more locked in about Hooters than hoops over there in Phoenix," another fan wrote.

One of the fans took a shot at the Suns' poor performance this season.

"As the suns are barely .500," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a hopeful fan said that perhaps the NBA stars could save the food chain.

"Hooters going bankrupt but maybe NBA stars can save it 🤣," the fan wrote.

According to the New York Post, the famous Atlanta-based company has almost 300 outlets. However, in recent times, not only several outlets have closed, but the traffic of customers has also decreased.

Kevin Durant gives his blunt take on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show was perhaps more in the news for symbolism and less for entertainment. While several fans were more than entertained by the rapper's performance, Kevin Durant found it hard to pay attention to the star-studded show.

After the Philadelphia Eagles blowout win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Durant was asked about Lamar's performance. As usual, the Suns star spoke without any pinch of diplomacy.

"It meant nothing to me," Durant said. "No thoughts. I didn't really pay attention to it, to be honest. It was a pretty boring day."

The halftime show happened after the Eagles took a 24-0 lead. The total viewership of 133.5 million viewers was far more than Super Bowl LIX's total viewership of 126 million.

