"More skilled than ever": Steve Kerr champions modern players over 90's era legends

Steve Kerr has been active in the NBA since the 1980s, and won titles both as a player and as a coach. The Golden State Warriors coach has seen legends playing alongside him and growing under his leadership. Recently, the Warriors coach remarked that the NBA players in the modern era are more skilled than players ever were.

Kerr played with Michael Jordan, the NBA legend who was perhaps the most noticeable point of transition in NBA basketball in terms of offensive skills. He has coached Steph Curry, who changed the face of the basketball with his long-range three-point shooting.

Recently, in a postgame conference, Kerr told reporters that the players coming out of college were more skilled than the previous generations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think the players are more skilled than ever. I mean every guy you look at can dribble and shoot,” Kerr remarked.

However, the five-time NBA champion player-coach also pointed out the areas where the players lack coming into the league.

“What’s lacking is footwork, recognition of patterns, teamwork just because there has been less of a foundation that’s built. So while the skill level is super high we have got to try to bring these guys along and help them build a foundation and base,” Kerr added.

Expand Tweet

The Warriors head coach also remarked that he hoped that college coaches would help their players develop a solid foundation. This would pave way for the players to go through an easy transition and make NBA coaches’ jobs much more easier.

Steve Kerr takes a sarcastic jab at former players saying they would beat prime Warriors

It could be legitimately argued that the 73-win Golden State Warriors were the best-assembled team in NBA history. Of course, what happened a year later when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors is a completely different story.

There have been public debates on whether the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls would have beaten the 2015-16 Warriors. Former NBA players, who have had their fair share of heydays have previously opined that the Bulls would have beaten the Warriors, defense being the primary reason.

When Steve Kerr was asked to respond to the former NBA player saying they would have beaten the Warriors, he made a very sarcastic remark.

"They're all right," Kerr said. "They would all kill us. The game gets worse as time goes on. Players are less talented than they used to be. The guys in the '50s would've destroyed everybody."

"It's weird how human evolution goes reverse in sports. Players get weaker, smaller, less skilled. I don't know. I can't explain it," Kerr added in jest.

Expand Tweet

The 2015-16 Warriors had two of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history. They had one of the finest defensive players playing for them along with one of the greatest NBA coaches ever, Steve Kerr. It is hard to imagine a team beating the Warriors, irrespective of the physicality of the game.