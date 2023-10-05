“More soft than KD joining Warriors”: NBA fans roast Joel Embiid for reportedly choosing to play for USA

Joel Embiid is receiving heavy criticism for his decision to join Team USA for next summer's Olympics. Embiid has chosen Team USA over joining France, where he has citizenship. Embiid will now be teaming up with LeBron James and multiple NBA superstars next summer, regardless of how the upcoming season plays out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The MVP's decision has led some fans on social media to label him as soft, likening it to Kevin Durant's decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Here are what some fans had to say about Embiid's decision.

Embiid will enter the upcoming season looking to defend his status as the league MVP. The star big man ended last season with averages of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field and 33% from 3-point range.

With Nick Nurse operating as Embiid's new head coach, it will be interesting to see how his role changes throughout the season and whether he can maintain the level of dominance we saw from him during Doc Rivers's final season with the Sixers.

Joel Embiid wants to help Team USA back to the top of international basketball

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Embiid's decision to join Team USA next summer is based on his desire to help them return to the top of the international basketball scene. Team USA struggled at the FIBA World Cup this summer, finishing fourth in the competition losing to Canada in the third-placed game.

"He ultimately chose to represent the United States, sources said, because he wants to help the United States return to the top of the international basketball world after it failed to medal at the World Championships in Manila this summer," Shelburne posted on X.

However, with Joel Embiid and LeBron James both declaring for next year's Olympics, Team USA is already on the verge of forming a modern "Dream Team" that could include stars such as Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry, Devin Booker and more.

However, Joel Embiid will face a battle for the starting big man spot on Team USA. Anthony Davis will also want a prominent role within the rotation should he declare his intention to represent his country next summer. It's unlikely Team USA would run a double-big lineup. However, they would have the best center rotation in the tournament due to the sheer size, talent, and explosiveness the two All-Stars bring.

Team USA will now be heavy favorites heading into the Olympics and could potentially sweep their way to a gold medal, which would finally give Joel Embiid the first taste of success that he's been craving.