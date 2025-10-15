"More unsolicited advice": Kevin Durant humbles former Celtics assistant for checking Amen Thompson over heated fight 

The Houston Rockets’ preseason contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday got heated as Amen Thompson and Jose Alvarado got involved in a physical altercation. Former Boston Celtics assistant coach Evan Turner decided to chime in on social media, sharing his thoughts with Thompson, which soon drew a reaction from Kevin Durant.Turner posted a message on X directed at Thompson, encouraging him to be careful about his actions and how they might affect his team. He reminded the young player to handle tense moments with more composure and maturity as part of his growth.“Dear amen, We know you are willing to fight and aren’t afraid,” Turner wrote on X. “We want to see your next steps as a player. Your team needs you, yall not loaded enough #pause to be sitting on the sideline with a 4 game suspension cause you wanted to fight a welterweight.” Evan Turner @thekidetLINKDear amen, We know you are willing to fight and aren’t afraid. We want to see your next steps as a player. Your team needs you, yall not loaded enough #pause to be sitting on the sideline with a 4 game suspension cause you wanted to fight a welterweightKevin Durant quickly jumped in to defend the young Rocket, sarcastically responding to Turner’s post.“Oh great. more unsolicited advice,” Durant replied.Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINK@thekidet Oh great. more unsolicited adviceThe exchange between the two continued for a bit, with a few more replies going back and forth. However, before things could turn into a bigger argument, Durant decided to move on, choosing not to further engage in the conversation.Amen Thompson and Jose Alvarado embrace each other after the gameDuring the second quarter of the Rockets and Pelicans game, tensions flared between Amen Thompson and Jose Alvarado after they got tangled up while fighting for a rebound. The two exchanged some shoves and a few punches before teammates quickly stepped in to break things up and keep it from escalating.Ultimately, the game turned out to be a high-scoring thriller, with the Rockets pulling off a 130-128 victory. Amen Thompson was impressive with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. On the other hand, Jose Alvarado, coming off the bench, contributed eight points, three rebounds and two assists.While the altercation led to a few flagrant and technical fouls, there was no animosity between the two players.Once the final buzzer went off, Thompson and Alvarado were seen embracing each other, showing that they had put the incident behind them and moved on.