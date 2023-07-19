“Most of them are, like, dumb as s**t” - Draymond Green outlines what makes LeBron James different from players his size

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been shy to speak his mind, and he was at it again on “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.”

Green believes LeBron James is better than anyone his size because of his IQ. However, he did not mince words when talking about other NBA players.

“When I talk about guys who have like a next level basketball IQ, you talking LeBron James,” Green said. “The fact that he is that size and that athletic and with that basketball IQ, like, guys that size and that athletic, most of them are dumb as shit.”

Green is known to be close with James despite their many playoff battles. Both excel in multiple aspects of the game. They break stereotypes for player’s their size because of the next-level basketball IQ.

Green talked about why he believes James is unique at his size.

“They are usually very dumb because they were that size and that athletic,” Green said. “So, people just relied on them. They were like, 'Oh, yeah, you are that size, and you're that athletic. But eventually you run into somebody else that size and that athletic.

"So, the fact that (James) is that size, and that athletic and top three or top five highest IQs to ever play is insane.”

Green said understanding the game is more rare than people think

“Not that many guys have any basketball IQ. Less than 60 percent of the NBA,” Green said. “Knowing the game in this league is one of the best skills to have. It separates you immediately. It gives you a leg up immediately because guys don’t understand the game.”

Who else has a high basketball IQ?

Green ripped most of the NBA player pool. However, he did shout out a few other players whose basketball IQ he respects. Most of his praise was heaped on older players. He threw it back with one guard who is not in the league.

“The things he sees and the things he orchestrates, you can just see. (Rajon) Rondo for sure,” Green said.

Rajon Rondo was not the only veteran point guard Green acknowledged. He also gave flowers to his new teammate Chris Paul.

He also gave credit to Patrick Beverley for his basketball IQ. Lastly, Green, of course, mentioned himself in that class of basketball intellect.

