"Most non clutch superstar ever lol": NBA fans rain down on Steph Curry after late-game blunder gifts Kings win in thriller

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings for the first time at home since 2020. As expected, it was another close encounter between two teams that met in a thrilling seven-game playoff series last year that the Warriors won. The Chase Center crowd was treated to another nail-biting battle between the antagonists.

The Dubs grabbed their first lead of the second half after a Jonathan Kuminga dunk with 47.7 seconds left in the game. Domantas Sabonis’ slam, following a breakdown on defense by Golden State, gave the Kings a 134-133 advantage with 22.1 seconds to go.

Kuminga did not score in the ensuing possession but Kevin Huerter also missed two free throws. The stage was set for Steph Curry's potential game-winning shot.

The Warriors didn’t call a timeout after Huerter’s muffed free throws and rushed to their end of the floor. Curry got the ball with 6.4 seconds left in the game but was hounded by De’Aaron Fox and Huerter. The two-time MVP unexpectedly dribbled the ball off his feet allowing Fox to steal the ball for the win.

Basketball fans quickly pounced on Curry’s miscue that led to the loss:

“Steph Curry is the most non clutch superstar ever lol”

Steph Curry has been one of the best clutch performers this season. In the last five minutes of a game or overtime and teams are not separated by more than five points, Curry has been sensational. He is hitting 51.6% of his shots, including 50.0% from deep, per NBA stats.

In the last two minutes of the game against the Sacramento Kings, Curry scored five points and dished out two key assists. His second dime to Kuminga cut Sacramento’s lead to 132-131. The visitors, behind former Warrior Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, just made more crucial plays.

Steph Curry also had a late-game error and missed a 3-pointer in the previous Kings-Warriors matchup

The Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday was reminiscent of their defeat to the same team on Nov. 28. The rivals, who were in the group stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament, were battling for a spot in the knockout round. In front of a boisterous home crowd, Sacramento rallied from a 24-point deficit to pull the rug from under Golden State.

Steph Curry missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer to allow the Kings to escape with a 124-123 victory. The Warriors led 123-119 with 46.3 seconds left in the game. Had they managed to melt the clock and avoid turnovers, they might have held on for the win.

Instead, Curry’s errant pass allowed Malik Monk to get a steal. After a series of passes, the former Laker nailed a 3-pointer to cut Golden State’s lead to 123-122. Monk capped off his heroic night with an off-balance bank shot that gave Sacramento the advantage 124-123.

Steph Curry’s missed three-pointer at the buzzer pushed the Kings to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

