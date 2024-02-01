"Most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard": Proposed LeBron James to Heat trade for Tyler Herro has Lakers fans in shambles

Amid LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James’ growing frustration with his team’s underwhelming 24-25 season, some have speculated that he could force a trade. On Wednesday, FS1’s Nick Wright proposed a series of trades that would send James to contending teams. One of his proposals, involving the Miami Heat, irked Lakers fans.

In Wright’s Lakers-Heat trade proposal, LA would receive shooting guards Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in exchange for James. However, the team wouldn’t receive any draft capital.

According to Wright, the Lakers would have to consider a deal like this to avoid losing the four-time MVP for nothing. James can opt out of his $51.4 million player option for next season and become a free agent this summer. Thus, if he isn’t satisfied with LA’s roster construction, he could leave in free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Wright noted that the trade package isn’t ideal, he highlighted how it would still provide LA with one long-term asset.

“Last but not least, the Miami one, no picks, but you get Tyler Herro under contract and Duncan Robinson to make it work,” Wright said.

He added that a reunion with Miami would also provide James with a better opportunity to contend for NBA titles.

“Here’s the point that I would make … every single one of those teams would be better positioned to win a title than the Lakers are,” Wright said.

Expand Tweet

However, Lakers fans weren’t buying what Wright was selling, as they took to X/Twitter to criticize his proposal.

“This might actually be the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard of,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Nick Wright is the worst sports television anchor. It isn't remotely close, either,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Nick Wright’s trade proposal sending LeBron James to Miami:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: “WHO DID YOU JUST TRADE”: LeBron James suspicious tweet with hourglass fuels Darvin Ham firing and trade speculation

Does it make sense for the Lakers to trade LeBron James?

The threat of LeBron James leaving in free agency could force the Lakers to consider trading him before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline. However, most would probably agree that selling him at a discount wouldn’t make much sense for LA.

Players like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson would likely help the Lakers’ 28th-ranked 3-point shooting (11.2 3s per game). However, without James, the team would be lacking a co-star next to star big man Anthony Davis.

This would likely put LA firmly out of title contention. Meanwhile, Davis, 30, isn’t getting any younger and may not want to waste his remaining prime years playing for a midtier retooling team.

So, if the Lakers want to win now, making moves to bolster their roster around James and Davis is once again probably their best bet. They would risk losing James for nothing in free agency. However, they would also give themselves at least an outside chance of contending for the 2024 NBA title.

Also Read: "He works for Klutch and LeBron" - Rasheed Wallace catches flak from NBA fans for downplaying Michael Jordan's 9x All-Defense 1st team titles

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!