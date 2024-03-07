"Most sensitive NBA legend ever" - Shaquille O'Neal dissing Chris Russo with 'G-14 classification' has fans chiming in

Shaquille O'Neal dropped a bombshell of a tirade at Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, suggesting he was unqualified to discuss sports because he lacked what the big man called “G-14 classification.” This term, taken from the movie “Rush Hour,” signifies being qualified or experienced enough to speak on a particular subject.

In an episode of his Big Podcast featuring guest Cam Newton, Shaquille O'Neal explained that the "G-14 classification" is reserved for athletes who have demonstrated their abilities and success at every level of their career.

“If you're great, like Shaq and Cam, we have G14 classification,” O’Neal said. “Because we've been there and done that at high levels, from high school to college and the pros.”

“Now, a lot of dudes who have no G-14 classification, like Mad Dog, what the f**k do you know about quarterbacking? So shut the f**k up, Mad Dog. Stick to traditional media. When it comes to sports, you don't know what you're talking about, I do.”

O’Neal said people should not take offense to the comments made by individuals with the G-14 classification. Some fans agreed with O’Neal, yet some pointed out what they perceived as hypocrisy in his stance.

“He’s right but Shaq is also the most sensitive NBA legend ever,” one fan said.

Here are other reactions to O’Neal’s take:

Shaquille O'Neal fires back at Mad Dog after calling him just the fifth-best center in NBA history

Mad Dog ranked Shaquille O'Neal, a 15-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, just the fifth-best center in NBA history, which the legendary big man strongly disagreed with.

Russo argued to First Take co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon and Moses Malone are superior to O’Neal.

Responding to the clip on The Big Podcast, O'Neal said of Russo:

"Who the f**k is that?"

“I’m the most dominant center ever,” O’Neal said . “I don’t ever want to hear another name again.”

He asserted that he believes his basketball career surpasses those of Malone and Olajuwon.

“That would put me at No. 3,” O’Neal said. “I passed Hakeem Olajuwon—the king beat me, I came back and beat him. Moses Malone, I passed him up four, five, six years before I retired.”

O'Neal acknowledged that he places Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar above himself in his all-time rankings.

“Kareem? Yes,” O’Neal said. “Wilt—only because he has more points than me.”

In his career, O'Neal won two scoring titles, one regular season MVP and three NBA Finals MVP awards.