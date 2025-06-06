"Motherf**kers just throwing people in now" - Shaquille O'Neal downplays Jayson Tatum's Hall of Fame case citing Isiah Thomas’ HOF standards

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal shut down the conversation about Jayson Tatum's Hall of Fame status. During the Thursday episode of O'Neal's show, "The Big Podcast," the case of Tatum's argument regarding his place in basketball immortality was discussed.

Ad

Shaq's co-host, Adam Lefkoe, argued that the Boston Celtics star has accomplished a lot at a young age and could be in the Hall of Fame.

Tatum is only 27 but has collected a handful of awards under his name. The Celtics forward is a six-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBA, an Eastern Conference finals MVP, an NBA champion, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, O'Neal doesn't believe Tatum's name should be in the discussion yet while bringing up Detroit Pistons great Isiah Thomas' Hall of Fame tiers.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Motherf***kers just throwing people in there now," O'Neal said.

"Isiah Thomas said it the best one day. He said there's two Hall of Fames. There's a bad motherf**ker Hall of Fame, and there's a Basketball Hall of Fame. So, which Hall of Fame is he in?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lefkoe tried to argue about Tatum, but Shaquille O'Neal disagreed with him. Then, the sportscaster asked the four-time champion to mention players who belong in the "bad motherf**ker Hall of Fame" category, aside from LeBron James.

O'Neal brought up stars like Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic.

A former NBA player explained his Jayson Tatum take to Shaquille O'Neal

In Shaquille O'Neal's new podcast episode published on Thursday, he welcomed former NBA player Brandon Jennings as his guest. Jennings caught a lot of attention last season for his take on Tatum, whom he called the "softest" superstar in franchise history.

Ad

O'Neal gave the former Milwaukee Bucks star a chance to explain his take on the star forward.

"I guess I'm going off because of Jaylen Brown getting Finals MVP and this is supposed to be your team and your moment," Jennings said (32:18). "That's just like if you went to the Finals and if Kobe [Bryant] would've got Finals MVP."

Ad

Ad

Jennings never claimed Tatum wasn't a fantastic player, he told Shaq. But he thinks he's a "soft" player in comparison to the Celtics' great players of the past. For the same reason, he does not rank the 6-foot-8 forward among the top five players in the organization's history.

However, he said that Tatum could become one of the best players for the Celtics when it's all said and done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.