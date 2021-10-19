"Motivated to have an opportunity to win a championship" - LeBron James on the excitement heading into year 19 of his illustrious NBA career

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has stated that the motivation of winning a championship is what keeps him going even in the 19th year of his NBA career.

The 36-year-old has so far won four NBA championships and was the Finals MVP in each of those runs.

The Lakers have one of the most star-studded rosters heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. Many consider them to be favorites to win the championship this season, and Lebron James' presence is one of the biggest reasons.

When asked about what keeps him going in the 19th season of his NBA career, James said:

"Just motivated to have an opportunity to win a championship. That's why I play the game, it's one of the greatest shortest feelings that you have. You win a championship and everything that you've put into that year just hits you all at once and literally like a couple of hours later, it's like it's over and your whole time you're just trying to figure out how can you get that moment again seriously and that's part of my motivation still just always trying to get that feeling."

The LA Lakers have lost all six of their preseason games. However, players on the roster and coach Frank Vogel believe it is not a matter of concern.

With injuries to some of their most important players, the Lakers will need a big performance from LeBron James if they want to defeat the in-form Golden State Warriors team on opening night.

Can LeBron James help the LA Lakers win a championship this season?

LeBron James during the 2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James did not have a great 2020-21 season. He missed a lot of games due to injuries and even got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the first time in his career.

However, James has bounced back from such situations several times in his career. He will be hoping to put up a strong season this time around and help the Lakers win their 18th championship.

Despite critics ruling out the LA Lakers due to the average age of their roster, LeBron James believes it won't be a problem for the team.

James had this to say about the Lakers roster for the 2021-22 season:

"We've got a bunch of guys that's been in the league for quite a while that understand and know what it takes to win. And that's the business that we're in, of winning, and doing it all the time, not just on occasion."

LeBron James has a great chance of winning his 5th NBA championship with the new-look LA Lakers side. However, competing against teams like the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks will not be easy.

King James will certainly have to put in his best performance and remain healthy throughout the course of the season if he wants to win the championship again.

