"Moving to an arena with 1500 toilets for a reason": NBA fans bring their A-Game to roast Clippers after 1st round exit 

The LA Clippers bowed out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs in another first-round exit this year at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers seemed done and dusted from the get-go in elimination Game 6 on Friday, with Dallas winning 114-101, a game it led by 24 points.

The Clippers showed some fight in the first half, overturning a double-digit deficit to take a two-point lead for a few seconds before Daniel Gafford tied the game 52-52 entering halftime. However, the second half was never close after Dallas went on a 35-20 run in the third quarter.

Kyrie Irving dropped 28 of his 30 points in the second half, shooting 10 of 13, including five 3s. He also had six rebounds, four assists two steals and two blocks. His defensive effort was top-notch across the 48 minutes, and it was one of the keys to the Mavericks closing this series at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Irving and the Mavericks' defense limited the Clippers' best players, Paul George, to 18 points on 33.3% and James Harden to 16 on 31.3% shooting. The Clippers were one of the hot favorites after turning their season around following a rough start to the Harden era.

However, they fell off significantly after that, especially towards the end of the season. Kawhi Leonard endured another injury-riddled playoff run as he played only twice. Meanwhile, Paul George was a no-show, and Russell Westbrook was nowhere close to impacting the series, shooting 13 of 50 across six outings.

With the Clippers going out, the NBA World mercilessly trolled Steve Balmer-owned franchise as @worldwidewob wrote:

"They are moving to an arena with 1500 toilets for a reason."

Expand Tweet

@KingJosiah54 added:

Expand Tweet

@prolificary called the curtains on the Clippers' Kawhi-PG era, saying:

"Kawhi PG experiment is slowing dying"

@coolmatthew213_ reminded Clippers fans of the Paul George trade with the OKC Thunder.

"Adding insult to injury the okc thunder made it farther than the clippers"

Another reaction from @boxingfan333 mocked Leonard's badly aged promo from 2019.

Expand Tweet

LA Clippers in a tough spot with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tandem

Another playoff failure because of health reasons has raised questions about the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era for the LA Clippers. Their best result has been a conference finals finish, which came in 2021. The Clippers lost that series against the Phoenix Suns in five games because of Leonard being out injured.

The following season, they didn't make the playoffs, with Leonard missing the entire year recovering from an ACL surgery, while George missed majority of the games. The Clippers showed promise in 2022-23, but George never played in the first-round series against the Suns, while Leonard played the first two games and dealt with an injury in his surgically repaired knee.

It's the same issue that held Leonard back this year before the playoffs. Meanwhile, George wasn't good enough to will the team to a win in Leonard's absence.

George will enter the offseason as a free agent, while Leonard is under contract for another three years. The Clippers also have decisions to make on the futures of James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Leonard remains likeliest to return, but the futures of the rest of the group remain up in the air.