"Mr. Big Dick Energy" - Gradey Dick gets hilarious introduction ever from Toronto Raptors' announcer during game vs Bucks

Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick is likely no stranger to jokes surrounding his name. He probably dealt with name-calling since long-time. However, a name-inspired pun came from an unlikely place this week. Dick was introduced in pregame ceremonies in a new, comical way.

“And from Wichita, Kansas wearing number one… Mr. Big Dick energy, Gradey Dick!” The Raptors PA announcer bellowed during pregame introductions.

It was a bold and funny introduction for the rookie. The PA announcer went out on a limb with the slightly sexual nickname for the new Raptor.

The introduction came when Dick and the Raptors took on the Milwaukee Bucks. It seems like the first time the rookie was introduced with the new nickname.

The Raptors suffered a 128-112 home loss on the night against the Bucks. Dick struggled in the game. He ended up with 11 points on 2-of-10 shooting. He only hit one of his six 3-point attempts. He played 26 minutes in the loss.

The Bucks went off on offense. The Bucks were without their dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Greek Freak sat out.

Lillard shouldered the load with 37 points. Malik Beasley added his own contributions. He scored 3 points and was on fire from downtown. He hit eight of 11 3-pointers on the night.

Gradey Dick season stats

It was the first time Gradey Dick was in the starting lineup for Toronto. He has played in all eleven games and is averaging 16.2 minutes per game.

He is averaging 4.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg and 1.1 apg. The promotion to the starting lineup was a big move. Dick is not exactly tearing it up in the early stages of his NBA career.

He has shot 29.1 percent from the field. The No. 13 overall pick is still finding his legs in the league.

Earlier this season, Dick scored a career-high 16 points on October 28. It came in a 114-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dick Stall has plenty of room for improvement. The 19-year-old is one of the youngest players in the league. The Kansas product had a solid scouting report coming out of Kansas.

Despite shooting just 25 percent from 3-point range this season, Dick was scouted as a sharpshooter. Most draft profiles listed Dick as a solid perimeter threat. He also has chances to show off his talents off the ball as a mover and wing defender in the league.