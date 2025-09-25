"Mrs. Loading" - D'Angelo Russell announces engagement with long-time girlfriend 

Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell shared a major update on social media on Tuesday, announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas. Russell and Ivaniukas have reportedly been together since 2020 after initially meeting at a New York Fashion Week event.The pair have welcomed two children together: son Riley Russell, born in 2022, and daughter Mila-Rose Russell, born in 2024. They shared a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday announcing their engagement:“Ms to Mrs.. Loading♾️ @dloading.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostD'Angelo Russell signed a two-year, $13 million deal to join the Dallas Mavericks at the start of free agency. He is coming off a difficult season playing 58 combined games for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers, averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 assists. This run marked his second stint with both the Lakers and the Nets.LA had previously traded him to Brooklyn in 2017. Last season, Russell landed with the Nets as part of a four-player deal that saw Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton go to the Lakers.The Mavericks may turn to Russell while Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL injuryRussell struggled to find his spot with the Lakers and the Nets last season, shooting a career-low 39%. However, he has the opportunity to regain his form, provided he receives consistent minutes with the Mavericks.As Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL tear he suffered in March 2025, Dallas finds itself without its starting point guard. The team runs deep with its combination of lengthy wings and centers. But the roster lacks an on-ball creator, a flaw that is even more glaring since Irving's injury.D'Angelo Russell could plug this hole for the Mavericks if he can regain his form. In 2023-24, he averaged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists, starting 69 games for the Lakers.More opportunities to start amid Irving’s absence could be a win-win for the team and Russell. The former No. 2 pick has much ground to cover as he enters his ninth season in the league after a tumultuous campaign in 2024-25.Making up for Irving’s absence is just one piece of the puzzle for the Mavericks next season. But after a solid offseason with plenty of quality signings and the arrival of No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, there is reason for optimism in Dallas.