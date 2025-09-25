"Mrs. Loading" - D'Angelo Russell announces engagement with long-time girlfriend 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 10:03 GMT
D
D'Angelo Russell announces engagement with long-time girlfriend (Credits: IG/@dloading, @laura.iva)

Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell shared a major update on social media on Tuesday, announcing his engagement to longtime girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas. Russell and Ivaniukas have reportedly been together since 2020 after initially meeting at a New York Fashion Week event.

Ad

The pair have welcomed two children together: son Riley Russell, born in 2022, and daughter Mila-Rose Russell, born in 2024. They shared a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday announcing their engagement:

“Ms to Mrs.. Loading♾️ @dloading.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

D'Angelo Russell signed a two-year, $13 million deal to join the Dallas Mavericks at the start of free agency. He is coming off a difficult season playing 58 combined games for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers, averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 assists. This run marked his second stint with both the Lakers and the Nets.

LA had previously traded him to Brooklyn in 2017. Last season, Russell landed with the Nets as part of a four-player deal that saw Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton go to the Lakers.

Ad

The Mavericks may turn to Russell while Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL injury

Russell struggled to find his spot with the Lakers and the Nets last season, shooting a career-low 39%. However, he has the opportunity to regain his form, provided he receives consistent minutes with the Mavericks.

As Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL tear he suffered in March 2025, Dallas finds itself without its starting point guard. The team runs deep with its combination of lengthy wings and centers. But the roster lacks an on-ball creator, a flaw that is even more glaring since Irving's injury.

Ad

D'Angelo Russell could plug this hole for the Mavericks if he can regain his form. In 2023-24, he averaged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists, starting 69 games for the Lakers.

More opportunities to start amid Irving’s absence could be a win-win for the team and Russell. The former No. 2 pick has much ground to cover as he enters his ninth season in the league after a tumultuous campaign in 2024-25.

Making up for Irving’s absence is just one piece of the puzzle for the Mavericks next season. But after a solid offseason with plenty of quality signings and the arrival of No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, there is reason for optimism in Dallas.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications