“Muhf**kas getting diarrhea out the mouth”: Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem defends Dwyane Wade on Instagram against Paul Pierce

Udonis Haslem wouldn’t let Paul Pierce’s recent comments involving Dwyane Wade slip past without emphatically ripping the Boston Celtics legend. “The Truth” reiterated his claim that he was better than the Heat icon and could have won more championships had he had better teammates.

Haslem had this to say about Pierce’s comments, which were featured in “The Dan LeBatard Show” on IG (via NBA Central):

“These podcasts have muhf**kas getting diarrhea out the mouth!!!!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul Pierce first made this claim in 2019 and dug in on his stance in the said show:

“Put Shaq [O’Neal] on my team, put LeBron [James] and Bosh with me! I’m not going to win one? You don’t think? Me, LeBron and Bosh. We’re not gonna win one? We’re not gonna win a couple?

“Who’s the better three-point shooter? Is he [Wade] a better scorer? He averaged more points than me [in my] career. I can shoot the three, mid-range [and] I can post up. I can get to the [free throw] line. … Just break it down!

Pierce capped it off with this:

“My skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of players. And then I got to play with KG [Garnett] and Ray [Allen] way past their prime. If four years earlier, you put me, Ray and KG together, you think we ain’t walking away with three chips?”

Udonis Haslem was Dwyane Wade’s teammate when “The Flash” won his three championships. The two were together in 2006 with Shaquille O’Neal when the Miami Heat recorded its first NBA title.

From 2010-11 to 2013-14, Wade and Haslem were also on the same team with LeBron James and Chris Bosh. During that span, they never missed the NBA Finals and won the championship in 2012 and 2013.

Udonis Haslem, Dwyane Wade and the “Heatles” ended the Boston Celtics’ Big Three era

In 2010, the Boston Celtics, led by Paul Pierce, beat Udonis Haslem, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. Boston went back to the NBA Finals for a rematch with Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers and lost in seven games.

The following season, the Heat retooled by bringing in LeBron James and Chris Bosh, forming one of NBA history’s most formidable teams. James and Bosh were 26 years old while Wade was just 29.

The Boston Celtics’ Big Three, on the other hand, was starting to age. Paul Pierce was 33, Kevin Garnett was 34 and Ray Allen was 35.

The Heat wouldn’t lose to the Celtics again in two meetings in the playoffs. In 2011, Miami won 4-1 in the semifinals. 2012 was a battle for the ages as Boston put on a much better fight in the conference finals. The Cs grabbed a 3-2 series lead before LeBron James put on his cape to push the Heat to a win in Game 7.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



The Heat would win the series in 7 games, then go on to defeat the Thunder in 5 games in the NBA Finals. On this date in 2012, LeBron James had 45 points, 15 rebounds & 5 assists as the Heat beat the Celtics, 98-79, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conf. Finals in Boston.The Heat would win the series in 7 games, then go on to defeat the Thunder in 5 games in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/8ZQxjiwIt8

The following season, Ray Allen bolted from Boston to join forces with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Udonis Haslem. Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett remained with the Celtics for a season and a half before they were traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Also read: “Put Shaq on my team”: Paul Pierce goes on explosive rant to make argument for being better than Dwyane Wade

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!