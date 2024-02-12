Multimillionaire Charles Barkley calls Super Bowl $44,000 ticket holders 'crazy': "You a damn fool"

Charles Barkley speaks his mind and is never afraid to call someone for being foolish. Whether it is Shaquille O’Neal or an NBA player who makes a mistake, Barkley tells it as he sees it. This time, he has a new target: fans attending the Super Bowl.

On a recent episode of “The Steam Room” with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, the two discussed ticket prices at this year’s Super Bowl. Barkley was shocked by the price range where tickets were between $6,000-$44,000 to watch the big game live. The average ticket was running around $9,000.

“I don’t give a damn how much money you got. If you pay $44,000 to go to the Super Bowl, You a damn fool and an idiot. That’s crazy!” Barkley said.

Barkley has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to CelebNetWorth.com. Yet he still thinks shelling out 44 stacks is wasteful spending. For comparison, a brand-new Lexus IS sedan starts at $40,085. You could also buy 55 new iPhone 15s with the price of one ticket.

Charles Barkley once lost $100,000 on Super Bowl bet

Now Charles Barkley has some experience spending some money around the Super Bowl. He loves to gamble, and the big game has generated some big bets for Barkley in the past.

Barkley told the story of how he lost a huge bet on the Super Bowl once. He told the story “The Dan Patrick Show” back in 2020. Barkley recounted how he lost $100,000 by backing the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The Falcons famously blew a 28-3 lead and lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

“The only time I lost the last couple years was those Atlanta Falcons. What they did in the Super Bowl was one of the biggest choke jobs in the history of human civilization,” Barkley said. “I bet 100,000 on them and they choked. I was drunk at halftime, doing shots. I was up 28-3 and feeling it.”

Of course, Charles Barkley was soon out the 100K. The Falcons let the lead slip as Brady meticulously brought his team back for the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots won 34-28.

How much is a suite at Super Bowl?

There is plenty of star power at the Super Bowl. Some will get the VIP treatment with a luxury suite high above the plebians.

Some of those lucky high rollers may have a business partnership to score those coveted seats. Others will simply use their large payrolls to drop some serious cash.

The cost of a full-service luxury suite can run as high as $2.5 million. Most NFL players playing in the Super Bowl could not afford to book a suite for their families at that price point.

