"Must be back on that ayahuasca" - Fans react to Aaron Rodgers making savage Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James declaration

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was made to choose between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James at a recent event in Los Angeles. NBA fans reacted to Rodgers' answer, which stirred the pot amid a busy free agency during the offseason.
During an event at The Greek Theatre, Rodgers was approached by a few fans and was asked to choose between "Black Mamba" and "King James." The one-time Super Bowl champion smiled and simply pointed to his shirt, which was vintage apparel featuring Bryant.
Rodgers was also seemingly asked his top five NBA players ever, mentioning Michael Jordan at one, before the video was cut off. He's a native of Chico, California, so the Lakers possibly have a place in his heart.
Here's the video courtesy of @markgirg3 on TikTok.
The reel was shared by Overtime SZN on Instagram, which garnered a lot of comments from NBA fans. Some took shots at Aaron Rodgers for taking Kobe Bryant over LeBron James. It wasn't supposed to be a big deal since it's his opinion, but others just didn't like his answer.
Here are some of the best comments on IG.
"Must be back on that ayahuasca."
"That’s the CTE talking bro."
We all love Kobe but we all also know LeBron way better than Kobe yall need to stop this disrespect!
"Kobe's my fav but hes definitely not better than Bron."
"That’s like saying Aaron better than Brady."
"I don't think this is a serious debate. LeBron have longevity, but Kobe was basketball."
While the GOAT debate has mainly centered on LeBron James and Michael Jordan, some fans still prefer Kobe Bryant over "The King."
LeBron James viewed as an expiring contract by Lakers FO
After opting into his $52 million contract, LeBron James' future with the LA Lakers was questioned after comments made by his agent, Rich Paul. The Klutch Sports CEO has clarified his remarks, but his client is now entangled in many NBA trade rumors.
One of those rumors is the Lakers viewing James as an expiring contract, as per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Technically, he is on an expiring deal and would become a free agent at the end of next season. He has a no-trade clause, so the Lakers have to negotiate with him if they want to send him elsewhere.
At 40 years old, James remains one of the best players in the NBA. He still wants to win a championship, but the Lakers are striking out left and right in free agency.
