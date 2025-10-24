"Must be getting those Klutch checks" - NBA fans lose it as Shams Charania seemingly calls cap on Michael Jordan’s free throw story

Fans had strong opinions about what ESPN's Shams Charania recently said about former NBA star Michael Jordan. Charania appeared as a guest on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; where he claimed that Jordan was lying about a particular story. The story that the former Chicago Bulls star was referring to was about his time shooting free throws against Brandon Miller.According to Charania, Miller told a story of him shooting free throws against the legend when he was drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2023 by the Charlotte Hornets. However, the media member said that there was a different instance between the two, which was shared by Jordan in 2022.&quot;He told a story at the time that he was shooting free throws with Michael Jordan and he was trash talking Jordan,&quot; Charania said. &quot;That was three years ago.&quot;I think the story goes, [Miller] saw Jordan airball a free throw.&quot;Charania claimed that it was later revealed that MJ hadn't picked up a basketball for some time, which is why he missed the shot. Fans were quick to pile on what he said and accused him of lying about it.Others claimed that the insider is secretly working for Klutch Sports, the agency that represents LeBron James. Given the rivalry between James and Jordan, fans believe that Charania was undermining the six-time champion.&quot;Wow. Not a good look for Shams. Must be getting those Klutch checks. Has he ever fact checked any of LeBron's tales?&quot; a fan said.Hoops @novaxnomaskLINK@Jacobtheclipper Wow. Not a good look for Shams. Must be getting those Klutch checks. Has he ever fact checked any of LeBron's tales?&quot;Never trust a guy named Shams. I’m just sayin……..&quot; another fan commented.&quot;I would rather have Brian Windhorst be the one assuming Woj’s role over Shams and I don’t like Windy a single bit 😂&quot; one fan said.Other fans came to Michael Jordan's defense.&quot;The fact MJ said he was nervous tells you all you need to know. MJ never spoke like this,&quot; someone commented.Dan Casey @quietd39LINK@Jacobtheclipper The fact MJ said he was nervous tells you all you need to know. MJ never spoke like this. The fact he admittted to the nervousness is telling and authentic. Unlike someone telling you over and over that they’re the GOAT. MJ is and will always be the undisputed GOAT!&quot;Don’t come for MJ,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Never doubt the 🐐 MJ,&quot; a fan said.Michael Jordan makes his NBC debutFans will get a chance to learn more about Michael Jordan in his new series with NBC, &quot;MJ: Insights To Excellence.&quot; Jordan gave an exclusive interview to Mike Tirico on Tuesday. He revealed that his desire to pay it forward was the driving force behind his decision to pursue a career in broadcasting.The former NBA star wants to give back to basketball, a sport that allowed him to excel. Michael Jordan has been away from the game since he retired in 2003. The closest he got to being involved with basketball was by being a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.Jordan played 15 seasons in the league and is one of the most recognizable figures of the sport. Having insights from him would allow the younger generation to learn more about his legacy in basketball.