  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • "Muy Bonita": LeBron James' son Bronny James swoons over girlfriend Parker Whitfield's stunning vacation snaps

"Muy Bonita": LeBron James' son Bronny James swoons over girlfriend Parker Whitfield's stunning vacation snaps

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 05, 2025 02:29 GMT
&quot;Muy Bonita&quot;: LeBron James
"Muy Bonita": LeBron James' son Bronny James swoons over girlfriend Parker Whitfield's stunning vacation snaps. [photo: @lakers/IG, @parker.whitfield/IG]

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, has been tagging along with his dad playing golf while the youngster’s girlfriend is vacationing. About a month ago, the younger James reacted to Parker Whitfield’s carousel of photos by the beach. The LA Lakers guard emphatically wrote in response to the photos, “My girlfriend!”

Ad

On Monday, the Spelman College student shared another set of photos from another location while still enjoying the summer. Whitfield did not write any caption but used emojis to describe her time relaxing with her family.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bronny promptly reacted:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Muy Bonita”
Bronny reacts to his girlfriend&#039;s IG post on Monday. [photo: @parker.whitfield/IG]
Bronny reacts to his girlfriend's IG post on Monday. [photo: @parker.whitfield/IG]

James and Whitfield attended Sierra Canyon High School together, where he was part of the basketball team while she played softball. The public got a first look at their budding relationship when James brought her to the Paris Olympics to cheer for Team USA. After one of the games, photos of LeBron James’ son and Whitfield holding hands while walking around the City of Light quickly went viral.

Ad

Speculations about the status of the two continued to swirl after Bronny James hardly went out in public with her. A month ago, he confirmed their relationship when he wrote “my girlfriend!” in response to her vacation pictures.

Ad

LeBron James and Bronny James criticized for not showing up for Luka Doncic’s press conference

On Saturday, the LA Lakers announced the three-year, $165 million extension of Luka Doncic, who will become the franchise cornerstone. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick attended the event along with some players like Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton and Jarred Vanderbilt. Conspicuously absent in the gathering were the father and son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James.

Ad

The Jameses’ failure to attend the Doncic presser resulted in criticism from several NBA insiders and analysts. Veteran talk show host Dan Patrick did not hold back against the younger James:

“The one person who I thought should have been there was his son. Bronny James, if he wants to stay longer after LeBron leaves, that’s your teammate. Bronny James should have been there. You’re the last guy on the roster. You should be there.”
Ad

LeBron is in the final year of his contract with the Lakers, while Bronny has two more. With the Lakers pivoting towards Doncic as the franchise superstar, Patrick expressed concern that the younger James might not last long in LA.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications