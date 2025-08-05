"Muy Bonita": LeBron James' son Bronny James swoons over girlfriend Parker Whitfield's stunning vacation snaps

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, has been tagging along with his dad playing golf while the youngster’s girlfriend is vacationing. About a month ago, the younger James reacted to Parker Whitfield’s carousel of photos by the beach. The LA Lakers guard emphatically wrote in response to the photos, “My girlfriend!”On Monday, the Spelman College student shared another set of photos from another location while still enjoying the summer. Whitfield did not write any caption but used emojis to describe her time relaxing with her family. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBronny promptly reacted:“Muy Bonita”Bronny reacts to his girlfriend's IG post on Monday. [photo: @parker.whitfield/IG]James and Whitfield attended Sierra Canyon High School together, where he was part of the basketball team while she played softball. The public got a first look at their budding relationship when James brought her to the Paris Olympics to cheer for Team USA. After one of the games, photos of LeBron James’ son and Whitfield holding hands while walking around the City of Light quickly went viral.Speculations about the status of the two continued to swirl after Bronny James hardly went out in public with her. A month ago, he confirmed their relationship when he wrote “my girlfriend!” in response to her vacation pictures. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron James and Bronny James criticized for not showing up for Luka Doncic’s press conferenceOn Saturday, the LA Lakers announced the three-year, $165 million extension of Luka Doncic, who will become the franchise cornerstone. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick attended the event along with some players like Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton and Jarred Vanderbilt. Conspicuously absent in the gathering were the father and son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James.The Jameses’ failure to attend the Doncic presser resulted in criticism from several NBA insiders and analysts. Veteran talk show host Dan Patrick did not hold back against the younger James:“The one person who I thought should have been there was his son. Bronny James, if he wants to stay longer after LeBron leaves, that’s your teammate. Bronny James should have been there. You’re the last guy on the roster. You should be there.”LeBron is in the final year of his contract with the Lakers, while Bronny has two more. With the Lakers pivoting towards Doncic as the franchise superstar, Patrick expressed concern that the younger James might not last long in LA.