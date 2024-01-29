"MVP chances trickling down by the week" - NBA fans erupt as Joel Embiid misses another game after allegedly ducking Nikola Jokic matchup

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed Sunday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets. That contest could've been a must-see battle between himself and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Fans weren't happy with his absence and accused him of avoiding Jokic, and now he'll reportedly be absent another game as he's listed on the injury list.

Embiid will not suit up for the Sixers' Monday night outing against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a knee issue. Fans have started to grow weary of him missing games this season, which could affect his bid for another MVP award. This will be the 12th matchup he'll be out for this season, jeopardizing his case for the in-season awards.

Players should play at least 65 games to qualify for in-season awards. Embiid should not miss more than five games for the rest of the season to be considered in the MVP race or All-NBA awards.

As fans saw his status before the Sixers' matchup against the Trail Blazers, they began bringing up his case for the MVP award. Fans shared their thoughts on Embiid not suiting up for another game, and here is some of what they had to say.

"MVP chances trickling down by the week," a fan posted on X.

Embiid's case for the MVP this season is still alive. However, the league can't do anything if the All-Star center is out for over five games.

Joel Embiid wasn't listed in the injury report until 15 minutes before the Nuggets game

Fans had a field day with Joel Embiid's absence against Denver last night, as the Nuggets trounced the Sixers 111-105. According to reports, the last time that Embiid played in the city was on Nov. 8, 2019. But that's not what's surprising to fans. There have been reports that the six-time All-Star wasn't in the injury report until 15 minutes before the match started.

"He didn't enter the injury report, I'm told, until fifteen minutes before tip off, and for sure that's something that the league will have to review," The Athletic's Shams Charania said.

Aside from fans getting frustrated, Nuggets coach Michael Malone spoke about it after the game.

"I don’t know how you go from being active, available, to out," Malone said. "I’m sure the league will do their due diligence. Because that’s frowned upon."

The game was nationally televised, and many fans were looking forward to the contest between the top two MVP choices. But there was nothing they could do when the matchup started without Embiid. The league has started investigating why the Sixers star was suddenly included in the injury list.

