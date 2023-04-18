Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was on the receiving end of a vicious poster dunk in Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets. During the postgame interview, Embiid shared the experience of getting dunked on.

Monday night's playoff action between the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets featured a highlight dunk late in the second-quarter. With less than a minute of playing time left, Nets forward Cam Johnson made the most of the possession by throwing down a vicious jam on MVP-candidate Joel Embiid.

The bucket helped the Nets take a seven-point lead heading into the second-half. However, the momentum of the game shifted down the stretch as Philadelphia came away with a 96-84 win.

The dunk itself garnered a lot of attention from the fans. However, in retrospect, Embiid got the last laugh. The 76ers superstar even spoke about the dunk after the game. He said:

"I don't remember being dunked on. I mean, it's the playoffs. That's usually where I take my defense to another level."

Embiid ended with a hilarious comment about his shot-blocking numbers. He said:

"I had, what, 3 blocks? Only 3 blocks? I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper. What was it, Denver, Memphis, whatever? I thought I had more. But that's the level I've got to get to and do it every game."

Cam Johnson also spoke about the dunk during the postgame interview. Unfortunately, the Nets forward wasn't as impressed as his team eventually lost the game.

Embiid got Johnson back during the game itself. With a monster block in the fourth-quarter, he settled the score and set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Joel Embiid plays a supporting role in Game 2

Joel Embiid has been an absolute force on the offensive front over the last two seasons. This season, he rightfully earned his scoring title as well. However, in Game 2 of the first round, Embiid played more of a supporting role.

The 76ers superstar still had a dominant performance with 20 points and 19 rebounds. However, Philadelphia's scoring charge was led by third-year guard Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey put on a show for the home crowd at Wells Fargo Center. With 33 points coming at a crucial time in the game, Maxey helped Philly turn the game around in the second-half.

With a 2-0 lead before heading to Brooklyn, the 76ers have absolute control of the series. With an opportunity to shut the series out early, Philadelphia will turn to Embiid to lead the team.

