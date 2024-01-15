“MVP SZN starts now”: NBA fans delighted to see Damian Lillard with his kids amid custody battle

Damian Lillard knocked off the Sacramento Kings in overtime with one of his patented buzzer-beaters, as the Milwaukee Bucks won 143-142 on Sunday. Fans had another reason to rejoice. Lillard was seen with his kids before the game amid his custody battle with his ex-wife, Kay'La Hanson. The player was pictured walking into the Fiserv Forum tunnel with his kids. The game ended in a thriller, with the guard taking the Bucks home. Fans were happy to see the sharpshooter in form and attributed it to the happiness of being with his children.

One of the fans took to X to make a bold claim after seeing a happy Lillard with his children.

"Dame MVP SZN starts now," they wrote.

Lillard and Hanson share three children. The couple welcomed Damian Jr., in 2018, three years before they got married. In January 2021, Hanson gave birth to twins, Kali and a son named Kalii. At present, the 33-year-old is involved in a legal battle over the custody of his three children. As per reports, Hanson is seeking sole custody of the kids after claiming that the mercurial guard had abandoned the family and neglected his responsibilities as a parent.

"This is what I am here for": Damian Lillard on his stellar buzzer beater

Damian Lillard nailed his first buzzer-beater as a Milwaukee Buck in the team's 143-142 win against the Kings on Sunday. The victory saw the Bucks extend their winning streak to three games, improving their record to 27-12.

In the final seconds of the game, Lillard inbounded the ball to Brook Lopez and called for it. He was already setting himself up for a shot with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis closing in on him. With 2.1 seconds remaining, he launched a 35-footer that swished through. As soon as he drained the shot, the guard pulled off his 'Dame Time' celebration while his teammates embraced him.

The 7x All-Star later explained how it was his objective to help the team win.

"Once the game became one of those moments, I saw it was like four or five seconds down two. They started scrambling a little bit," said Lillard. "Once I saw that open space, I was like this is the space that I live in, you know, the end of the game, an opportunity to come up big-- that's what I'm here for."

Damian Lillard ended his evening with 29 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. His teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded yet another triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Next, they play the Cleveland Cavaliers in an away contest on Wednesday.