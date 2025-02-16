"My 211m star is just a gooner": NBA fans troll Paul George as Sixers star's vacation photo with wife Daniela Rajic goes viral

NBA fans trolled Paul George after the 76ers star went on a vacation with his wife Daniela Rajic. On Saturday, PG-13 shared a selfie of himself and his wife on his Instagram story.

A fan reuploaded the picture on X and blamed the 76ers star of wasting time instead of training. In the photo, George is seen striking a pose for the camera by sticking out his tongue. Rajic, on the other hand, is making a pout while wearing a red swimsuit.

The hoop fans on X dropped in the post's comments section and trolled the nine-time All-Star.

"My 211m star is just a gooner💔" one fan said.

"Waste of $200 million," another fan said.

"Oh he ballin just not on the court," another fan said.

One fan blamed the 76ers front office for signing a star who had the same behavior during his time with the LA Clippers.

"Sixers front office off their rocks.. He did this in the clipprs uniform in LA what makes them think philly a smaller market can change this podcaster."

"That's fire. Finesse a team for $200m and then go live life," another fan said.

"PG is one of the reasons why I hate the NBA. All for the money, never love for basketball. This is why PG will never have a legacy because he just cares about the bag," another fan said.

Paul George landed at the Philadelphia 76ers last summer with aspirations to make a new start. However, things have not gone his way as he has spent the majority of his time sidelined because of injuries.

He has played only 35 games this season and is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

NBA insider provides a concerning injury update on Paul George

NBA insider Shams Charania provided a concerning update for all the Philadelphia 76ers fans. On Thursday's episode of NBA Today, Charania talked about Paul George and his uphill battle against injuries this season.

The ESPN reporter revealed that PG-13 has been suffering with little injuries from time to time which have kept him from playing for his team.

As per Charania, PG's most recent injury is a tendon damage in his left pinky. The insider reported that the nine-time All-Star is doing his best to get back to the court. Later on, the insider revealed that Paul George is getting a treatment that is uncommon for players to undergo during the regular season.

"I’m told it’s to the point that he has gotten injections to play and compete over the last four or five games. Now that’s something that players do come playoff time, not necessarily in the regular season."

Lastly, the ESPN insider speculated that the 76ers can look into the availability of players at the end of the season and maybe shut down one or two players.

