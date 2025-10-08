"My bad, KD": Amen Thompson hilariously smooths things over with Kevin Durant after age-related quip

Amen Thompson expressed his thoughts on his new teammate, Kevin Durant. Over the summer, the Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. The trade wasn't a surprise considering how open the Suns and Durant have been about parting ways during the 2024-25 NBA season. Now suiting up for the Rockets, some of Durant's teammates opened up about how they feel about having him on the team. Thompson, in particular, was amazed by how hard KD is still pushing himself despite already being in his late 30s. While Thompson did compliment Durant, it was also a subtle jab at the veteran's old age.After calling Kevin Durant's age, Amen Thompson quickly followed it up with a hilarious apology to smooth things over.&quot;I mean sometimes I think I was going hard, and you watch KD, and he's damn-near 40, and he's going harder,&quot; Thompson said. &quot;It's just a fact. ... What is he, 37? My bad, KD.&quot;Alperen Sengun voices opinion on Kevin Durant joining RocketsWith Kevin Durant set to suit up for the Houston Rockets in the 2025-26 NBA season, it seems that they now have a better shot at making a deep playoff run this year. There's no denying that Durant is still one of the league's best players despite also being one of the oldest players. Looking at his numbers last season, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists. With those types of numbers and production coming to the Rockets, there's no questioning how much bigger of a threat they are this year.Rockets star Alperen Sengun seems to be looking forward to his partnership with Kevin Durant. Sengun acknowledges that KD is still one of the best and is glad to have him on his side instead of facing him on the opposing team this time around. “Now I know how we were worried about guarding KD when we’re playing against him,” Sengun said. “Now, we don’t have to worry about that [guarding KD]. Other teams have to worry about that. I am just gonna help him as much as I can, and I’m sure he will help everybody.”While securing Durant via trade over the summer is the best thing the Rockets have done this year, they will still need to fine-tune their chemistry throughout the season. Hopefully, they get positive results so they can fulfill their postseason aspirations.