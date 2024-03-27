“My basketball IQ isn't that good”: LeBron James makes hilarious admission while reflecting on defensive matchup

LeBron James and JJ Redick have been killing it in the airwaves, as their "Mind The Game" podcast is skyrocketing with tons of views, while giving fans in-depth knowledge of the game. The two cerebral players have been sharing interesting baskeball tidbits and recently recalled the time they had to guard each other.

During one of their topics, JJ Redick said that he was forced to move to guard the point guard position when he was a part of the Philadelphia 76ers while forming a backcourt tandem with Ben Simmons.

Back in the 2017-18 season, James was still a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and had squared off with Redick's Sixers four times during the regular season. The former Duke Blue Devil who was assigned to guard ball handlers was seen by LeBron as a mismatch.

Everytime the Sixers and Cavs battled each other, Redick recalled how James would request to switch defenders so both of them would guard each other. This was not a pleasant moment for JJ Redick as he had to guard a big ball handler and this made LeBron James laugh.

"I see a little man, that is not me. My basketball IQ is not that good," James sarcastically told Redick at the 15:49 mark.

LeBron James and JJ Redick share how different it is to guard ball handlers compared to wing players

LeBron James and JJ Redick had a conversation in 'Mind the Game' podcast about a different perspective in guarding ball handlers as compared to wing players.

Aftre spending time at the point guard position, James and Redick said that offense comes from different angles as screens can blindside you more often than guarding wings.

For those who do not have much experience playing basketball and just watches the game casually, both players tried to emphasize that defensive approaches are different. James said:

"If you've been guarding two guards or small forwards in your career and one year you have to make a shift to now guarding the point guard, it's a whole different-- your intent is now like was- screens were coming [and] you're not used to getting hit with screens, you know it's a different thing."

LeBron James is one of the few players in the league to be classified in all five positions in his ongoing 21-year career. His vast knowledge of basketball as well as JJ Redick's game IQ, as exemplified in the 'Mind the Game,' podcast has been captivating its viewers on how the sport is played from their perspective.