"My behaviour is detrimental to success?": Kevin Durant snaps back after fan pins Rockets’ biggest issues on him before championship push

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest pure scorers the game of basketball has ever seen. That's why, even at 36, the news of his trade to the Houston Rockets stole some of the NBA Finals' thunder, no pun intended.
Then again, some fans continue to take offense at his online behavior, as he's well known for constantly getting into back-and-forth with fans and whatnot.
That was the case again when Durant fired back at hip-hop artist 'Lil B,' who called him out and claimed that he could beat him at basketball. A fan didn't seem to care for Durant's demeanor, and he claimed the Rockets needed to address those issues with Durant if they wanted to be taken seriously as a contender.
"Houston needs to fix this first before they consider fathoming the concept of winning a chip," the fan wrote.
Durant didn't let that one slide, and he fired right back at the fan.
"My behavior is detrimental to success?" Durant responded.
Kevin Durant looking forward to playing in Houston
Regardless of his social media banter, Kevin Durant is an impactful player who'll likely make Ime Udoka's team better.
The Rockets didn't even have to give up any prime players or assets to get him, and they're now one of the odds-on favorites to come out of the Western Conference next season.
When asked about his new destination, the two-time NBA champion gushed about how his career has shaped out and how important it was for him to go somewhere he felt valued.
"You know when people can just hang your career in the balance like and just choose what they wanna do with your career is a nerve-wracking feeling, but being able to kind of dictate what you wanna do, and being with a team that values you, I'm looking forward to it," Durant said.
Durant reportedly had the Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat as his three preferred destinations, and while the Suns may not have gotten the best value for his services, he certainly got what he was looking for.
