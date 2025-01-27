Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese gushes over "my boy Ian", provides glimpse of his football practice

Derrick Rose's ex, Mieka Reese, enjoyed a proud moment as she showcased a picture of what appeared to be a young man named Ian playing football in an open field on social media.

The boy wore a No. 11 jersey with the name "HIM" written on the back.

"My boy Ian said he "HIM" and I felt that lol," Reese wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@miekajoi_]

Reese and Rose began dating in 2007. They have one child together, PJ, born in 2012.

Reese and Rose separated in 2016, but continue to co-parent their kid.

Derrick Rose pens a heartfelt birthday message for wife Alaina Anderson

Derrick Rose has been with his wife Alaina Anderson since she was 21 years old. They began dating in 2016 and got married seven years later. They have two children together.

Anderson recently turned 30 and Rose made a heartfelt post on Instagram. He posted a picture with Anderson and addressed her as "Mrs. PutThats**ton."

"Damn you 30!!!" Rose wrote. "I know you reflecting on your life right now I know it felt quick but remember s**t move fast when u having a blast. I’m blessed to experience these 9 yrs with you.

"I see your growth as a person, wife, mom & friend. You took me from thinkin 360 to 720 and Im forever grateful for that. U can't duplicate this s**t I swear. Loyalty, honesty, vulnerability, accountability. Happy Birthday Mrs. PutThats**ton."

[Credit: IG/@drose]

