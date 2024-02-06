"My contract makes sense to be traded": D'Angelo Russell well aware of key reason behind trade rumor spotlight

D'Angelo Russell had another strong outing in the LA Lakers’ 124-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The point guard scored a team-high 28 points on 10-21 shooting to go with six assists and four rebounds. “D-Lo” has now scored at least 25 points in seven of his last 13 games.

Russell’s superb string of performances makes him a key part of the Lakers’ rotation as the team fights for a playoff spot. His improved play has also emphasized his value as perhaps the Lakers’ best trade asset. With the trade deadline roughly three days away, rumors surrounding Russell are only going to intensify.

When asked to comment about the trade rumors and his approach to those conversations, D'Angelo Russell had this to say:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Show up to work, that’s it. … I can’t control that my contract makes sense to be traded, so, just play. I can’t control that. Once again, I don’t care, at all.”

Expand Tweet

Many were quite surprised that Russell agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract with the Lakers in the offseason. The deal includes an $18.6 million player option for next season. GM Rob Pelinka had just signed former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent in free agency, so eyebrows were raised when “D-Lo” stayed in LA.

Since returning from a tailbone injury and being inserted into the starting lineup, D'Angelo Russell’s play has picked up. Over his last 10 games, he is averaging 23.0 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

It will be interesting to see how the LA Lakers will maximize his sustained success. Pelinka could let him stay and be part of the team’s playoff push, or he could send him elsewhere. The Lakers GM knows very well that the point guard could leave as an unrestricted free agent next season. He might choose to recoup something for the in-form player.

D'Angelo Russell agreed to waive a no-trade clause before re-signing with the Lakers

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was the toast of the offseason for his superb job in retooling the team. He managed to keep Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell while adding a few key pieces.

Almost overlooked in Pelinka’s work was the general manager’s successful dealing with Russell, which reportedly convinced the player to waive a no-trade clause. Moving “D-Lo” to another team would have been a significantly more difficult task if that clause had not been removed.

D'Angelo Russell was asked after the win against the Hornets on Monday to comment about his agreement to waive that said clause:

“I just thought it made sense. I’ve been here before, I’ve played for the Lakers before so I know what the requirements are to be successful here. If you’re part of the future here, you’ll be successful. If not, you’ll get traded. I’ve been traded before from here. … I really just genuinely, humbly don’t care.”

With the stipulation waived, Pelinka can now trade Russell to any team for a return that the Lakers GM is convinced will improve the team. Basketball fans will be interested to see where Russell will be playing after the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!