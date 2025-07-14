  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Klay Thompson
  • "My coochie screaming": Megan Thee Stallion goes crazy as NBA boyfriend Klay Thompson spoils her with luxurious Labubu collectibles

"My coochie screaming": Megan Thee Stallion goes crazy as NBA boyfriend Klay Thompson spoils her with luxurious Labubu collectibles

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 14, 2025 17:17 GMT
Megan Thee Stallion goes crazy as NBA boyfriend Klay Thompson spoils her with luxurious Labubu collectibles
Megan Thee Stallion goes crazy as NBA boyfriend Klay Thompson spoils her with luxurious Labubu collectibles. (Image Source: Imagn)

Megan Thee Stallion showed off the gifts her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, got her. In the TikTok video, the celebrity rapper unboxed the gifts the Dallas Mavericks player sent her.

Ad

Thompson sent her a luxury collection on the popular Labubu dolls. As Stallion removes the lid from the box, she reveals that 'her man' got her those adorable stuff toys.

The celebrity rapper stars showed off the dolls one by one. After unboxing the first doll and letting out an excited scream, the rapper expressed her thoughts before unboxing the second doll.

"My coochie is screaming," Stallion said. "I think this is the one I wanted, Labisha!" (0:57)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Stallion continues to unbox the stuff toys and letting out her excited screams while revealing every doll to the camera. Midway through the seven-minute video, it is revealed that Thompson is sitting right behind the celebrity rapper.

After Stallion is done with the first box, she removes from the frame. After the box exits the frame, it is revealed that she is sitting on Thompson's lap while filming the unboxing video. The Mavericks player is seen grabbing his girlfriend from behind while see pulls out another box full of Labubu dolls to unbox.

Ad

Klay Thompson confirms hard-launching his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion to former Warriors player

On Saturday, Klay Thompson shared a few pictures on his Instagram account that sent the basketball and pop-culture fans into a frenzy. The Mavericks star shared pictures from his tropical getaway where he is enjoying the offseason after a disappointing run with the Mavericks in his second season with the team.

Ad

However, in two of the eight pictures featured on Thompson's post, a woman is seen with him. The face of the woman is not revealed but judging by the hairstyle and signature nail art and the Mavs star's cameo in Megan Thee Stallion's pictures, the fans concluded that the woman was none other than the celebrity rapper.

Ad

Former Golden State Warriors player Ty Jerome was as surprised as any basketball fans. He dropped in the post's comment section, asking if Thompson just hard launched his relationship with the rapper. The Mavs star seemingly confirmed his relationship to the Grizzlies star in his response.

"Woah hard launch," Jerome said.
"I'm all gas no brakes Jerome," Thompson replied.
Thompson replies to Ty Jerome on his IG post. (Credits: @klaythompson/Instagram)
Thompson replies to Ty Jerome on his IG post. (Credits: @klaythompson/Instagram)

As of now, neither Klay Thompson nor Megan Thee Stallion have officially come out in public as a couple.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications