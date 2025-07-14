"My coochie screaming": Megan Thee Stallion goes crazy as NBA boyfriend Klay Thompson spoils her with luxurious Labubu collectibles

Megan Thee Stallion showed off the gifts her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, got her. In the TikTok video, the celebrity rapper unboxed the gifts the Dallas Mavericks player sent her.

Thompson sent her a luxury collection on the popular Labubu dolls. As Stallion removes the lid from the box, she reveals that 'her man' got her those adorable stuff toys.

The celebrity rapper stars showed off the dolls one by one. After unboxing the first doll and letting out an excited scream, the rapper expressed her thoughts before unboxing the second doll.

"My coochie is screaming," Stallion said. "I think this is the one I wanted, Labisha!" (0:57)

Stallion continues to unbox the stuff toys and letting out her excited screams while revealing every doll to the camera. Midway through the seven-minute video, it is revealed that Thompson is sitting right behind the celebrity rapper.

After Stallion is done with the first box, she removes from the frame. After the box exits the frame, it is revealed that she is sitting on Thompson's lap while filming the unboxing video. The Mavericks player is seen grabbing his girlfriend from behind while see pulls out another box full of Labubu dolls to unbox.

Klay Thompson confirms hard-launching his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion to former Warriors player

On Saturday, Klay Thompson shared a few pictures on his Instagram account that sent the basketball and pop-culture fans into a frenzy. The Mavericks star shared pictures from his tropical getaway where he is enjoying the offseason after a disappointing run with the Mavericks in his second season with the team.

However, in two of the eight pictures featured on Thompson's post, a woman is seen with him. The face of the woman is not revealed but judging by the hairstyle and signature nail art and the Mavs star's cameo in Megan Thee Stallion's pictures, the fans concluded that the woman was none other than the celebrity rapper.

Former Golden State Warriors player Ty Jerome was as surprised as any basketball fans. He dropped in the post's comment section, asking if Thompson just hard launched his relationship with the rapper. The Mavs star seemingly confirmed his relationship to the Grizzlies star in his response.

"Woah hard launch," Jerome said.

"I'm all gas no brakes Jerome," Thompson replied.

Thompson replies to Ty Jerome on his IG post. (Credits: @klaythompson/Instagram)

As of now, neither Klay Thompson nor Megan Thee Stallion have officially come out in public as a couple.

