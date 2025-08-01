"My daddy said I'm the best in town": Carmelo Anthony's daughter hops on TikTok trend with adorable glow-up, melts mom's heart

Genesis, Carmelo Anthony's daughter, stole the spotlight on Thursday after jumping on a popular TikTok trend. Her mom, Mia Burks, shared the sweet moment online, clearly smitten as she captured her daughter’s adorable glow-up while recording the video.Sharing the clip on Instagram, Burks’ story featured Genesis recording a video to a viral soundbite, confidently acting out the lyrics with her flair.“Well, my mommy said I am the best all around and my daddy said I’m the best in town, and big momma said Girl, don't you play around,” the lyrics read.Born on August 1, 2017, the clip captured Genesis' pre-birthday &quot;vibes&quot; as Burks captioned the story with a few fitting words.&quot;Period,&quot; she wrote.&quot;Birthday eve vibes 😂🥰♌,&quot; Burks added.Mia Burks shares a clip of Genesis recreating a viral video on her story (Instagram/ Mia Burks)Burks also added a comment to her story, capturing her feelings about her daughter’s take on the trend.&quot;She sends me the cutest tiktoks,&quot; she wrote.Mia Burks comments on her story (Source: Instagram/Mia Burks)The clip begins with Genesis in her pajamas and a hair bonnet, before transitioning into the next clip, where she lets her hair flow. In the final transition, she is seen wearing a tie-dye shirt under soft pink lights, while posting and flashing a peace sign. Showcasing her playful attitude, the clip perfectly captured the spirit of the trend.Each transition added a new layer to Genesis’s presence, starting cozy, then carefree, and finally confident. Her playful expressions and timing matched the trend’s energy, making the video both engaging and authentic.After throwing a Melo-themed party for her seventh birthday last year, it’ll be interesting to see what Burks has planned for Genesis this time around.Carmelo Anthony's son reveals his father's message to him before he left for SyracuseCarmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is set to follow in his father’s footsteps after committing to Syracuse University. The talented guard had a year to remember at Long Island Lutheran in his senior season and enters Syracuse as one of the top-ranked guards in the nation. He added to his growing resume by earning MVP honors at the Jordan Brand Classic in April, further proving his skill and potential on the court.The youngster opened up on his move to Syracuse during an interview with Ashley Wenskoski in July, revealing his father's message to him.&quot;He just tells me the summertime season is not here yet, so I'll work on my body and, you know, my talent. Just keep getting better and block out all that noise and put everything aside,&quot; Kiyan revealed.Despite having large shoes to fill, Kiyan has proven his worth so far and will be hoping to achieve similar success to his father in Syracuse.