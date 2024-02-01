Draymond Green seems to be having some much-needed off time with his wife, Hazel Renee.

The Golden State Warriors star enjoyed a disco night with his wife at Studio 84. Renee, a reality TV star, posted photos of their fun night on Instagram, where Green also commented with a sweet message. The couple looked happy and relaxed as they danced together.

Green had a candid comment to share to Renee's post:

"And my date the toughest 😍😍😍😜😜 Mrs. Green," Green commented.

Draymond Green had a wholesome caption for his wife's latest post on Instagram

You can view the post below:

Green and Renee met in acting class. Before that, according to an interview with Essence, the couple met as students at Michigan State University. While the 4x NBA champion denied rumors of a relationship with Renee in 2017, he seemingly confirmed the news in an Instagram video in May 2018.

The video showed Renee sitting courtside holding their one-year-old child as they watched the Warriors beat the Rockets from the courtside. Green kissed her after the game to celebrate the victory. The couple got engaged in 2019 and married in August 2022.

Hazel Renee is a familiar face at Draymond Green and the Warriors games

Over the years, Hazel Renee has become one of the familiar faces watching Golden State games. Not only does she follow the games, but she is an active participant in what happens during the games.

Fans will remember the Warriors' away fixture at the TD Garden, where Boston Celtics fans were unruly at best and were chanting NSFW words towards Green. Renee minced no words when she called out the fans on Instagram.

"Tough loss tonight but in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players. Are they not human? "My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little @celtics fans. Just shameful," Renee wrote in her Instagram story.

Renee has been equally supportive this season, with Green suspended multiple times for his on-court melee. The forward earlier had his arms around Minnesota Timberwolves big Rudy Gobert and later for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Both incidents led to significant time off the court, and Renee was one of the people around the veteran.

With Draymond Green back in the side, the Warriors will hope to make another dash for the playoffs. Inconsistency and injuries to key players have played a role in the team's average run this season, and only time will tell if they can make a solid comeback.

