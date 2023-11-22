"My dumb a** wanted to get in": Steph Curry comically recalls getting manhandled by 7'2" Roy Hibbert amid Draymond Green saga

Steph Curry has been known as one of the cooler heads in the NBA and there are not many videos of the four-time NBA champion getting into altercations. However, in a recent appearance at the 'Smartless' podcast, a random and forgotten video of a young Curry was unearthed.

It was in 2013 when the Golden State Warriors were on the road against the Indiana Pacers. The Dubs' opponents still had Paul George leading the squad along with big men David West and Roy Hibbert.

The Pacers had a 10-point lead with six minutes to go in the final period, when the shoving match between Hibbert and Warriors forward David Lee happened.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My dumb ass wanted to get in there and protect my teammate," Curry said in SmartLess. "So they square up, they chest bump, and I run up behind Roy Hibbert. He's 7-foot probably, 290, 280 pounds, and I tried to like grab him from the back and pull him off my teammate."

Trying to play peacemaker, Curry grabbed seven-foot-two Hibbert but instead got shoved by the big man to the side. Not once but twice.

"When I tell you it was like swatting a fly off, he literally just took his left hand and just. It was literally under the basket, and I flew all the way into the corner"

Steph Curry was put in his place by David West

In doing his best to diffuse the situation by trying to separate Roy Hibbert and David Lee, Steph Curry also had to battle another big man in David West. The Pacers' power forward didn't like that Curry grabbed Hibbert and tried to get him out of the way.

"So now I'm embarrassed, so then I have to get up and act like I'm coming back for more. That's when David West, who's like the big punisher, the enforcer on the court, he like kind of stiff arms me and puts me in my place. Just holds me in one hand with all this commotion going on," tells Curry.

Also seen in the video was Paul George trying to separate Steph Curry from the altercation. Both Hibbert and Lee were ejected from the game.

The Indiana Pacers won the matchup 108-97, with West leading the team with 28 points while George Hill tallied 23. Paul George had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a good night for Steph Curry who led all scorers with 38 points and also made seven 3-point baskets. Klay Thompson struggled, shooting only 5-of-11 from the field while Draymond Green came off the bench playing only 11 minutes.